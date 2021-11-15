Cleanup underway after NWS confirms four tornadoes touched down in CT this weekend

Conn. (WTNH) — This past weekend, a severe storm broke through Connecticut, and now, the National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in the state. The storm broke weather records in the state.

News 8 caught up with the NWS New York meteorologist Bill Goodman who determined that two tornadoes caused damage in Branford and Cheshire during the storm yesterday. He said that in both towns, the damage was concentrated to a narrow path, which appeared to crisscross in Branford and travel in a straight line in Cheshire. He called the event unusual. Both were deemed EF-0 tornadoes.

“It was very cold in the upper atmosphere and that made things unstable and there was a lot of wind for those storms to work with so it’s a pretty rare combination of events,” Goodman said.

Trees were uprooted, debris scattered along a number of streets, and light generators were knocked down at a local school. In Cheshire, the high school’s scoreboard was knocked over.

One Branford man, Bill Coppola, told News 8 that he was at his daughter’s house when he noticed the lightning outside and the sky getting darker.

“[I had] seen like a burst come onto the front lawn and all of these trees down in the front went down,” Coppola said.

While the damage seemed bad, he said this was nothing compared to a storm late last year, noting that he lost three-quarters of his house and he’s still “in the process of rebuilding.”

According to NWS officials, a tornado touched down on Robinson Street in Stonington’s Pawcatuck neighborhood. Trees were uprooted or snapped about halfway up the trunk. NWS noted that additional damage included both gutters and shutters ripped off of homes and street signs snapped at their base. Even trampolines were ripped out of the ground; one became caught in a powerline 20 feet in the air.

On Crossroad Race Street, a metal shed was lifted and flipped before being crushed by a large maple branch, officials said.

NWS rated the Stonington tornado an EF-1 due to the metal shed that was flipped prior to being crushed, as well as the shearing of gutters and shutters of homes.

A final tornado has been confirmed in Plainfield Saturday evening, with estimated peak winds at 80 mph and passing just over six miles. This tornado, similar in nature to both in Cheshire and Branford, was deemed an EF-0.

