DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today and we’ll be on the southern fringe of that storm as it goes by. It will usher in some cooler temperatures for the weekend, kick up some light snow in the mountains and maybe even a few sprinkles or rain showers in Denver and on the eastern plains by this evening. There are a lot of outdoor holiday activities taking place this evening around the region, including the Starlighting in Castle Rock. The best window to see any showers in Denver and along the Front Range...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO