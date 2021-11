Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 10 to fall to 5-5 entering their Week 11 bye. The Broncos running back fumbled late in the fourth quarter a couple of weeks ago to nearly squander the Broncos’ win over Washington. This Sunday, his fumble on a fourth-and-1 run on the final play of the third led to Darius Slay’s 82-yard return for a TD. Gordon appeared to have the first down before fumbling, then he collided with an Eagle and fell down trying to make the tackle on Slay downfield.

