ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Scott Morrison backs Senate ABC inquiry, saying national broadcaster ‘not above scrutiny’

By Paul Karp
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6sk6_0cwk1rBY00
Prime Minister Scott Morrison supports a Senate inquiry into the ABC, while chair of the national broadcaster’s, Ita Buttrose describes the move as ‘political interference’.

Scott Morrison has backed a Senate inquiry into the public broadcasters’ handling of complaints, after extraordinary pushback from the ABC chair, Ita Buttrose, that it amounted to “political interference”.

Morrison said the ABC was a government agency and “nobody was above the scrutiny of the Senate”, rejecting suggestions the ABC had been singled out for special treatment.

On Thursday the Senate environment and communications legislation committee, chaired by Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, announced a snap inquiry into complaints handling by the ABC and SBS, to report by 28 February.

The inquiry was announced after the ABC’s complaints division told Fox News it had not upheld any of the complaints made in a lengthy submission about a Four Corners program on Fox News, aired in August.

In a blistering statement on Sunday, Buttrose called on the Senate to act to “defend the independence of the ABC” by passing a motion to terminate or suspend the inquiry until an independent process commissioned by the ABC Board last month had been completed.

“This is an act of political interference designed to intimidate the ABC and mute its role as this country’s most trusted source of public interest journalism,” she said.

On Monday Buttrose, who was appointed ABC chair by the Morrison government in 2019, described the relationship with the government as “strained”.

“We do look at powerful people, we do investigate situations and sometimes there are situations where people wish we wouldn’t go,” she told Radio National.

“I think it would be much better if the government and the national broadcaster had a better relationship. We are not the enemy.”

Buttrose questioned whether the government believed that “politicians should be able to meddle and dictate to the national broadcaster about content” adding “because that’s where this is leading”.

Asked about the controversy on Monday, Morrison said that it was a “matter for the Senate” and “there is nobody above the scrutiny of the Senate”.

Morrison noted the government had to respond to Senate inquiries, including scrutiny of the chief medical officer through the Covid-19 committee.

“[The ABC] is a government agency, they have their independence and nobody is questioning that, but that are not above the scrutiny of how they conduct themselves, using taxpayers money from any other government agency,” he said.

“That is business as usual for the Australian parliament. I don’t know why they would consider themselves an exception to business as usual.”

On Monday, Bragg said he was a “supporter of the ABC” but had pushed for the inquiry in response to “community feedback” from groups including veterans and multicultural groups.

Labor’s representative on the communications committee, Senator Nita Green, opposed the inquiry which was pushed through by the government’s majority.

On Monday, Green rejected suggestions from Bragg that the inquiry was not partisan, noting that he had used the legislation committee where the government has a majority rather than seek Senate support to refer the issue for inquiry.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘Dangerous game’: Labor accuses Scott Morrison of wanting to ‘embrace’ views of anti-vaccine protests

Labor’s shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has blasted prime minister Scott Morrison for wanting to “embrace” the violent politics of anti-vaccine protests, accusing him of trying to divide the country for political gain. After mass “freedom” rallies held across the country on Saturday, Chalmers said Morrison’s failure to strongly condemn the...
WORLD
The Guardian

Scott Morrison accused of Trump-like remarks on Victoria protests

Labor frontbencher Ed Husic has accused the prime minister of trying to establish “some sort of moral equivalency like what we saw with Donald Trump at Charlottesville”. His comments come after Morrison told reporters he had “no tolerance” for violent, anti-government protests when asked about sustained civil unrest in Victoria.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Nita Green
Person
Ita Buttrose
Person
Andrew Bragg
TheConversationAU

Is the latest ABC inquiry really just 'business as usual'?

A fresh fight has broken out between the national broadcaster and the Coalition government. This time, it is over a Senate inquiry, instigated by a Liberal senator, into the way the ABC handles complaints. ABC chair Ita Buttrose has sensationally labelled the inquiry an act of “political interference designed to intimidate the ABC and mute its role”. She is calling on the Senate to block, or at least delay the inquiry, when parliament returns next week. Read more: View from The Hill: Ita...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Scott Morrison says 5G, vaccines and drones among technologies to face greater national security scrutiny

Vaccines, artificial intelligence and drones are among technologies that are set to face the most scrutiny from the Australian government over national security risks. More than three years after the Turnbull government blocked Chinese telco Huawei from Australia’s 5G network on security grounds, the Morrison government will release a list of nine types of technologies that it believes may require extra “risk management”.
HEALTH
omahanews.net

Scott Morrison has mastered the art of lying

Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, a person who finds the truth a creature best beaten, shunned and ignored, is now moving into what looks like campaign mode. At COP26 in Glasgow, he sold the world a climate change model that kept company with countries where fumes linger stubbornly and the fossil fuels burn bravely. He made sure to do it the "Australian Way", ensuring that emission reduction targets would not so much be met as thoroughly "beaten" without the need for taxes.
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Sbs#Fox News#The Abc Board#Radio National
The Guardian

Scott Morrison’s hollow climate campaigning – with Lenore Taylor

With a new electric vehicles strategy and more money for the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Scott Morrison would appear to be announcing policies to help the nation reach its net zero emissions goal by 2050. But do these policies represent a true change of heart for the Coalition, or are they just pamphlets with little action attached?
POLITICS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dallassun.com

Book review: Sean Kelly's The Game: A Portrait of Scott Morrison

"How can you tell if a politician is lying?" It is a favourite joke of my grandfather's, and the punchline is all too obvious: "His mouth will be moving." The joke gives succinct expression to a cynicism that has shaped Australian politics since the introduction of self-government in the 1850s. The implication, of both the joke and the culture informing it, is that the politician's lies reflect solely on their kind and reveal nothing about the rest of us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Trump-backed Senate challenger Tshibaka says Murkowski has finally 'come clean' on 2022 intentions

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka says she was well prepared for Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska’s reelection announcement last week. Tshibaka, who enjoys the backing and support of former President Trump as she challenges Murkowski, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that the longtime senator’s "been campaigning for months. She just hasn’t been honest about it. It’s nice that she’s finally calling it what it is and she’s come clean in saying she’s actually running for the Senate."
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy