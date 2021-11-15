ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Predicting what the third release of the College Football Playoff rankings will be

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmFHr_0cwk1bJA00

We’re getting closer and closer to the last College Football Playoff rankings as each week of the college football regular season passes. Once there, we’ll get our final look at the rankings that matter after the spectacle that is the conference championship games.

So far, it’s been a pretty dramatic unveiling of the weekly CFP rankings with plenty to talk about and even more to question. In fact, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to when and where the CFP committee will pull the trigger on the various guidelines it’s supposed to adhere to.

But, hey, we know kind of what the baseline is, so we’re going from that each week and giving it our best shot when it comes to trying to predict and forecast what the collective minds will come up with each week.

Here’s our best prediction of what the CFP committee will unveil for the third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

25

Auburn (7-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DUSx_0cwk1bJA00
Aug. 31, 2019; Arlington, Texas; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after the victory against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Look, we don’t like it, but for some reason, the CFP committee has fallen in love with Auburn. The Tigers were ranked No. 17 before losing to Mississippi State, and it would be hard to fathom the Tigers dropping nine spots out of the top 25. I hope we’re wrong, but for now, we’re keeping Auburn just inside the rankings.

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fb6MJ_0cwk1bJA00
Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, Florida; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Look for the Bulldogs to jump into the rankings ahead of Auburn because of the head-to-head win this past weekend. The record isn’t great, but there are some decent wins in there. When all else fails, pick a team in sweet tea and grits country to round out the rankings right?

23

NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G34jT_0cwk1bJA00
Oct. 30, 2021; Raleigh; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive players celebrate a turnover on downs by the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 28-13. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

NC State lost a close one to a ranked Wake Forest squad but still did enough to remain ranked. You could make the argument the Wolfpack shouldn’t drop, but the committee has not shown much respect to the ACC, so look for a bit of a tumble.

22

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkVab_0cwk1bJA00
Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Why the ranking?

Arkansas didn’t look terribly impressive at LSU, but still got the win against a team that just gave Alabama all it could handle. Right or wrong, that will matter in the minds of the groupthink in Grapevine, Texas, so look for the Razorbacks to move up a spot at least.

21

Utah Utes (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYwLK_0cwk1bJA00
Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, Utah; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Utah outlasted Arizona on the road and that’ll be enough to keep the Utes from falling. In fact, with the loss of a couple of teams ahead of them, they probably move up a spot.

20

UTSA (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wt0OC_0cwk1bJA00
Oct. 21, 2017; San Antonio, Texas; UTSA Roadrunners helmet on the turf after winning 20-7 against the Rice Owls. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

UTSA finally got into the rankings last week. Although they squeaked by Southern Miss on Saturday, the Roadrunners will most likely still be in the same neighborhood as last week.

19

San Diego State (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IlTD_0cwk1bJA00
Dec. 12, 2020; Provo, Utah; San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke talks to other coaches before an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. George Frey/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

The Aztecs were ranked a spot lower last week and won a close one against Nevada on Saturday. The committee thought enough of San Diego State last week to have it in the rankings, and that will not change with another victory.

18

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpJE6_0cwk1bJA00
Nov. 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the field before playing the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 47-14. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Pittsburgh won again, this time against a pretty good North Carolina team that’s been a puzzling bunch. I think it’ll be enough to move up a spot as well because of the Purdue loss. There’s really not much reason to go further than that.

17

Iowa (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIuR1_0cwk1bJA00
Nov. 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Iowa has quietly gotten its act back together after two back-to-back losses by stringing together two straight wins. The Hawkeyes still have a shot to get to Indy if Wisconsin stumbles and they are a pretty solid bet to move up a spot or two from last week.

16

Wisconsin Badgers (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYKqC_0cwk1bJA00
University of Wisconsin Badgers football’s Jake Ferguson (84) makes a 23-yard reception against Michigan during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. Michigan won the game 38-17. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK

Why the ranking?

Wisconsin has really turned things around since those early season woes, now winning six straight. The Badgers are going to continue to bottle up some momentum and will probably move up a couple spots with a couple teams losing ahead of them.

15

BYU (9-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CpJV_0cwk1bJA00
Oct. 30, 2021; Provo, Utah; Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs in for a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

BYU has some pretty impressive showings with wins over Utah and Arizona State, and the only losses are respectable ones against Baylor and Boise State. The Cougars will not be crashing the big-money bowls, but they’ve had a good year and will also most likely move up from last week.

14

Texas A&M (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXl8K_0cwk1bJA00
Sept. 8, 2018; College Station; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

The committee loved the Aggies in previous weeks because of their win over Alabama (of course) and had them as the highest-ranked two-loss team before this weekend’s loss to Ole Miss. Because of that, we think they only fall to be the highest-ranked three-loss team.

13

Ole Miss (9-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOrGL_0cwk1bJA00
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Ole Miss might be the best team you’ve not followed this year. The only two losses are to Alabama and Auburn. Now, the Rebels have a win over a Texas A&M team the committee seemed to be in love with. There’s no doubt Lane Kiffin’s squad will move up the rankings this week.

12

Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wu4gJ_0cwk1bJA00

Why the ranking?

The CFP committee was already not impressed with the Sooners’ body of work and game control, so a loss to Baylor will not go over well. However, it’s going to be hard to move them down too far with only one loss and who’s below them. However, you can probably knock Oklahoma out of the playoff discussion at this point.

11

Baylor Bears (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tcn2q_0cwk1bJA00
Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

You can bet your bottom dollar that the win over Oklahoma will catch the eyes of the CFP committee. Baylor’s going to move up, and might be the highest riser this week.

10

Wake Forest (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GATsZ_0cwk1bJA00
Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Wake continued its winning ways by outscoring NC State on Saturday, and that’s a good enough win to keep the Deamon Deacons from falling. Baylor probably leapfrogs them though with the upset of the Sooners.

9

Oklahoma State (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om5TY_0cwk1bJA00
Oct. 30, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Oklahoma State has put itself in position to move up significantly if it can continue to win. As it is, the Cowboys will be the highest-ranked Big 12 team after demolishing TCU on Saturday. OSU is awfully close to controlling its own destiny in the CFP race.

8

Notre Dame (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIOpV_0cwk1bJA00
Sept. 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Notre Dame will also move up because of Oklahoma’s loss, but probably just one spot. It’ll be interesting to see what the CFP committee does with the Irish if it continues to win. As it stands, the Fighting Irish are right on the doorstep again if things fall into place.

7

Michigan State Spartans (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212ppi_0cwk1bJA00
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

It sure feels like the committee is looking for an excuse to move the Spartans down by already moving Michigan ahead of them despite the head-to-head result. There probably will not be any movement this week.

6

Michigan Wolverines (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47or0N_0cwk1bJA00
Oct. 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Michigan will get a lot of credit for the win on the road at Penn State, but it’s a win over an unranked team so don’t expect the Wolverines to rise any this week. However, the committee clearly thinks a lot of Jim Harbaugh’s bunch, and if it continues to win and can find a way to beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten championship — well — there might be a CFP appearance at the end of the rainbow.

5

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022J7W_0cwk1bJA00
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the first half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Perhaps no team celebrated the Oklahoma loss more than Cincinnati. The Bearcats will not move up this week because the chaos has not ensnared anyone in front of them. But the Sooners’ path past Cincy was all but eliminated. Don’t look for Cincinnati to move too far from where it’s been the first two weeks after a respectable showing against USF.

4

Ohio State (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDfcO_0cwk1bJA00
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) races up the sideline for a touchdown during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

As impressive as Ohio State looked on offense against Purdue, I don’t expect the Buckeyes to move up this week because of who is ahead of them. It could be a lot worse than sitting at No. 4 and there’s a clear path to the party.

3

Oregon (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMcD1_0cwk1bJA00
Sept. 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

There’s really no reason to make a change here unless the committee feels guilty about moving Michigan ahead of Michigan State and not doing the same for Ohio State and Oregon. The head-to-head victory over the Buckeyes still looms large and another win this week shouldn’t change where the Ducks are. Well, so we think …

2

Alabama (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4OxM_0cwk1bJA00
Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Alabama did what it needed against New Mexico State, and we all know how the committee has a love affair with the Tide. There’s no reason to think the committee moves ‘Bama anywhere on Tuesday night.

1

Georgia (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsOGK_0cwk1bJA00
Dec. 12, 2020; Columbia; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

There’s really no analysis needed here. Georgia is undefeated, has a dominant defense, and has looked like the best team all year. The Bulldogs are the unquestioned No. 1 team at this point.

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Baylor Bears#American Football#Cfp#Auburn#Tigers#Nc State Wolfpack#Wake Forest#Acc
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Baylor Student Section’s Chant About Oklahoma Is Going Viral

The Baylor student section trolled Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley in spectacular fashion just moments ago. Williams played terribly on Saturday afternoon against the 13th-ranked Bears. And the Baylor student section let him hear it. Baylor fans started chanting “we want Spen-cer” in the midst of Williams’ horrendous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Friday’s Lane Kiffin, Arch Manning News

On Friday morning, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin teased college football fans by hinting he was going to see No. 1 recruit Arch Manning later that night. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the older brother of Peyton & Eli Manning. Manning is considered the No. 1 quarterback in that 2023 class and the No. 1 overall per 247Sports Composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy