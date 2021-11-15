ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ezra Blount, Victim of Astroworld Tragedy, Dead at 9

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q01YX_0cwk1TCE00

Ezra Blount loved skateboarding, music and playing Fortnite. The latter is how he got into Travis Scott, though his family noted his natural ability for performance himself. In a touching video his father Treston Blount shared on a GoFundMe page for Ezra, the father and son are seen acting out a SpongeBob SquarePants meme and lip-syncing Metro Boomin’s “10 Freaky Girls” featuring 21 Savage.

The clip also features photos and clips from their time at Scott’s Astroworld concert. Treston took Ezra to see Scott’s set in Houston and had put Ezra on his shoulders — Ezra’s grandmother Tericia Blount previously told Rolling Stone — presumably so he could get a better view.

At some point, the crowd began to surge shortly after Scott took the stage. Treston “couldn’t breathe at all and passed out,” Tericia said. Ezra fell in the ensuing chaos that would result in at least nine deaths and hundreds of injuries.

His fate soon after was not known until the family later found him at a nearby hospital listed as a John Doe. As a result of being trampled, he had suffered injuries to his kidney, lung, liver — “basically every organ,” Tericia said — and went into cardiac arrest. He was put into a medically induced coma to treat brain swelling.

On Sunday , Ezra Blount died from his injuries at the age of nine, his family said in a statement issued by their attorney Ben Crump.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” the statement read. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.

Earlier this month, Blount’s family hired lawyers Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard to file a lawsuit on behalf of Treston against Scoremore Mgmt, Live Nation Entertainment and Travis Scott, among others. The suit alleges negligence as it pertains to “crowd control, failure to provide proper medical attention, hiring, training, supervision, and retention,” Crump said in a statement. “Concerts and music festivals such as this are meant to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment,” he said. “None of that was true about the Astroworld Festival.”

“It is outrageous that it took as long as it did to stop the show, as many of these deaths and injuries likely could have been prevented or mitigated,” Hilliard added.

While Ezra was still in the hospital fighting for his life, his grandfather Bernon Blount told Rolling Stone there should be some accountability for the tragedy. “For him to have the injuries he has, I can’t help picturing in my mind what he had to go through to get those injuries,” he said. “Someone should be held responsible. He went there with his father to have a good time, not to be trampled halfway to… I don’t want to even say the word.”

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Satan, Not Travis Scott, Is to Blame for Astroworld Tragedy, TikTok Geniuses Declare

During times of mass tragedy, it’s natural for people to seek answers to difficult questions. In the wake of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Friday, many people have been asking why, exactly, eight concertgoers between the ages of 14 and 27 died. Some are questioning what happened in that crush of people, as Travis Scott took the stage. Others are asking if the culture of his shows — and of his notoriously aggressive mosh pits — should be reexamined. Still others are asking if there’s someone even more notorious than the Houston rapper who should be blamed: Satan. On TikTok,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Chuck D Blames ‘Old White Men’ for Astroworld, Not Travis Scott

Chuck D defends Travis Scott and blasts Live Nation in an open letter the Public Enemy rapper penned to concert promoters in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. With Scott among the defendants on dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims seeking billions of dollars, Chuck D wrote that Scott is “being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” “I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Father of 9-Year-Old Boy ‘Trampled’ at Astroworld Speaks About the Tragedy for First Time

The father of Ezra Blount — the nine-year-old boy who was trampled during the Astroworld tragedy — spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Travis Scott’s Houston festival. Blount remains in a medically induced coma following the injuries he sustained at the festival. Speaking to ABC Houston 13, Treston Blount said that his son was a fan of the rapper through Fortnite and Scott’s McDonald’s sponsorship. “[Ezra] was stoked. He was ready to go,” Treston said. “When I found out that he was a big fan [of Scott] I was like, “Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hilliard
Person
Metro Boomin
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Ben Crump
Fox News

Kendall Jenner slammed on Instagram for changing Astroworld post

Kendall Jenner caught backlash on social media for changing the caption of a photo she posted while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people died. The 26-year-old originally uploaded a photo of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Music Festival#Spongebob#Scoremore Mgmt
New York Post

Travis Scott seen for first time since deadly Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott was seen for the first time since the deadly stampede at the Astroworld Festival when he was photographed outside his $14 million Houston mansion — as his team said the “distraught” rapper wants victims’ families to contact him directly for help. The 30-year-old musician appeared anxious on Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Dies From Injuries After Astroworld Crowd Crush

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival earlier this month, died Sunday from his injuries, his family told local media. Houston’s ABC 13 said Blount died after spending days on life support following the tragic crowd surge at the rapper’s festival, which has now left 10 people dead and scores of others injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Khloe Kardashian Being Roasted On Social Media For Being Silent On Astroworld Tragedy After Commenting On Kyle Rittenhouse's Verdict

Khloe Kardashian chimed in on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, but her comments didn't sit well with some fans, especially after staying silent during another fatal tragedy at her little sister Kylie Jenner's baby daddy, Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. Article continues below advertisement. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld news – live: Ezra Blount, 9, injured at concert dies as protesters surround Travis Scott’s mansion

Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old who was on life support for days after he was injured during Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, has died. His family’s lawyer said in a statement: “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.” He added: “Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”The nine-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma. Read More Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live NationAttorneys representing 200 Astroworld survivors file 90 lawsuits against organisersAstroworld: 9-year-old injured at Travis Scott’s music festival dies, family says
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Facing New $2 Billion Astroworld Lawsuit

A massive new lawsuit seeking $2 billion in damages from Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple and others has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs linked to the deadly Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people in Houston. The new complaint from lawyer Thomas J. Henry is the latest iteration of a fast-evolving case that has been growing exponentially since it was first filed on behalf of a single concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, on Nov. 8. “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Astroworld Suit Seeking $750 Million Names Drake, Apple, Even Britney Spears’ Ex-Manager

The latest lawsuit filed over the deadly Astroworld tragedy is seeking at least $750 million from a long list of defendants including Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, Live Nation – even Britney Spears’ former management company Tri Star Sports & Entertainment. The complaint, filed Tuesday in Texas, calls out Tri Star boss Lou Taylor by name and includes an image of Taylor posing for a photo with Scott, one of her clients. The image embedded in the filing was tweeted by a member of the #FreeBritney movement Nov. 6, the day after the deadly crowd-control disaster that killed 10 people in Houston. A...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Nike Postpones Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 Collaboration Following Astroworld Tragedy

Nike has postponed the release of their Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott. The news comes on the heels of the Astroworld tragedy claiming its 10th victim. Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at the concert, died from his injuries on Sunday. Hundreds of people were injured at the Houston fest on Nov. 5 following a massive crowd surge during Scott’s headlining set. “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” the brand posted in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy