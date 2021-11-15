ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Better Business Bureau offers tips for new electric vehicle buyers

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4yUq_0cwk1DJq00

(WFLA) — Electric vehicles are undoubtedly increasing in popularity across the U.S. The growing trend has even caught the attention of the federal government, which offers substantial tax savings on select new EVs. That said, there are several factors to consider if you are considering buying an electric car.

First, consider how you’ll drive the car on a daily basis. Most EVs have more than 200 miles of range on a single charge. That should be plenty for most commuters, however, if you drive hundreds of miles each day, an electric car may not be a practical choice alternative, according to the Better Business Bureau .

Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker

Next, consider a budget. EVs can start around $30,000 but run well into the six-figure range. The BBB recommends figuring out how much you can afford on monthly payments and not just spending the maximum amount on any loan you qualify for.

If the price tag has you rethinking, search for incentives. Special incentives can bring the price down to a more reasonable range. All-electric and even plug-in hybrid cars purchased new may be eligible for a federal tax cred i t of up to $7,500. Some states, local governments and electric companies even offer cash incentives not to mention local incentives like free parking, access to carpool lanes and free charging stations.

Perhaps most importantly, have a plan for charging. Some buyers may have the ability to charge at home or at work, via specialty 240-volt (level 2) charging cables which add roughly 25 miles of range per hour. The BBB says standard 110-volt wall outlets can do Level 1 charging, but they only add four miles of range per hour on average.

Keep in mind not all public charging stations are free. If you plan to use public charging stations at the office, investigate the cost ahead of time.

Buying a car out of state? Here’s what you should know

If you’re still on the fence about buying an EV, consider leasing options. The BBB says your monthly payments will be lower and you can find out if you like the quirks and features about daily driving an EV enough to buy one. If full-electric cars don’t interest you, plug-in hybrids may be another option for you.

Buying a used EV may be another method to get in at a lower price. However, the BBB says to mid the rapidly evolving technology. EVs can become outdated in just a few years. Some EV batteries may even lose their ability to charge. New buyers are encouraged to do thorough research before you closing the deal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
SlashGear

SES Holdings shows off new battery technology for electric vehicles

When it comes to EVs, every automotive manufacturer wants to build one with the longest driving range possible. The decision tree for which electric vehicle to purchase for a shopper often comes down to a mixture of cost and how far it will drive per charge. SES Holdings, a battery manufacturer startup with a significant investment from GM, has shown off a new battery technology that could give future electric vehicles a significantly longer driving range.
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Searching for the perfect holiday gift? The Better Business Bureau has a scam alert for you

PITTSBURGH — We are under 50 days away from Christmas and many of us are starting or finishing our holiday shopping. But as you log on to get some deals, it is important to remember online scams for popular toys, clothing and digital devices are on the rise. Channel 11 found out that scammers are going the extra step to make the purchases seem legitimate, hoping you fall victim.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ktoo.org

Rate changes could help businesses host electric vehicle chargers

The state’s regulatory commission has given the thumbs up to a set of rate structure changes that electric vehicle advocates say will boost the plan to build a chain of EV chargers along the Railbelt by 2022. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska, which manages public utilities in the state, agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hybrid Cars#Gm#Next#Evs#Bbb
Arizona Capitol Times

Electric-car buyers can avoid new charges

Been thinking about buying one of those all-electric cars?. If you act by around Christmas, you could save yourself a lot of money, if not now then down the road. And that’s because Arizona is changing the rules about how much it is charging to get your vehicle registered each year.
CARS
UPI News

Subaru announces new 2022 electric vehicle Solterra

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Subaru announced its first battery-powered electric vehicle called Solterra on Thursday. The Japanese automaker will introduce the SUV -- which has been co-developed with Toyota -- to the U.S., Canada, and Europe next year. It comes in front-wheel and all-wheel drive options with a 71.4kWh battery...
CARS
hometownsource.com

New electric vehicle charger installed in Anoka

The Minnesota Municipal Power Agency has partnered with Anoka Municipal Utility to install a new two-car Level 2 electric vehicle charger in Anoka. The electric vehicle charger is located in the historic Rum River Parking Ramp in downtown on Second Avenue. The Minnesota Municipal Power Agency is Anoka Municipal Utility’s...
ANOKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Experts warn firefighters need to be better prepared as electric vehicle fires become more common

ATLANTA — It takes truck loads more water and hours more time for firefighters to put out an electric vehicle fire than a fire in a traditional vehicle. Only about 1% of vehicles in Fulton County are electric right now. The rest of metro Atlanta is even lower. But that number is expected to skyrocket with major automakers Ford, GM and Mercedes pledging to have 50% of their products electric by 2030 and eliminate all gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thesource.com

Better Business Bureau Releases 12 Scams Of Christmas List

With the holidays just around the corner scams targeting the public are on the rise. The Better Business Bureau wants to help consumers not be vulnerable to scams. Last week they released their annual 12 scams of Christmas list which reveals what things consumers should be aware of during the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fulton Sun

Ameren to assist businesses in installing electric vehicle chargers across the state

Ameren Missouri is providing money to businesses to install electric vehicle chargers at a reduced cost. As electric vehicles become more prevalent nationwide, there is an increased demand for public charging stations. Ameren's Charge Ahead program has already provided $1 million in incentives to help businesses and public facilities make electric vehicle charging more widely available for drivers, and $5 million is still available.
ECONOMY
WJHL

How to get the most money for your vehicle trade-in

(iSeeCars) – You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in? There are advantages to both. If you have an exceptionally clean vehicle that has well over the normal number of miles on […]
BUYING CARS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Better Business Bureau holds “Utility Scam Awareness Week”

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the holidays approach, beware of scams. That is the warning from the Better Business Bureau. The consumer advocacy group is holding its “Utility Scam Awareness Week.” Scammers have recently been posing as Nicor Gas employees. The utility said criminals are getting creative, using phone calls, texts and e-mails. “In fact, […]
PEORIA, IL
Bay News 9

Better Business Bureau warns veterans about online scams

TAMPA, Fla. — As a way to show veterans like Nicole Allen appreciation for the service, many businesses offer discounts to them. Nicole thought she was getting a discount from a moving company she found on Craigslist. “The guy seemed like he was legitimate, but I was wrong,” Nicole said....
TAMPA, FL
wgvunews.org

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan has a new leader

Lisa Frohnapfel has spent 25 years in the financial service sector. During that time she’s served as Chief Executive Officer of a West Michigan Credit Union. “Working for a financial institution you’re helping people make good financial decisions based off of their needs and their wants and setting them up for their own financial success.”
ECONOMY
WFLA

WFLA

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy