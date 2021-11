Montreal Canadiens prospects had a weird year last season as many of them either had nowhere to play or their season’s were cut drastically short. One player who had a shortened season was Riley Kidney. He put up 38 points in 33 games during a season that dealt with a number of stops and starts due to Covid. He also piled up 17 points in just nine playoff games for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

