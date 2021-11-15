ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon crash

By Zach Hester
 6 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man was killed in a crash Sunday after his vehicle struck a pole and overturned.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 35-year-old Brandon J. Billips of Toney was fatally injured in the crash at 3 p.m.

Authorities say Billips was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Carter Grove Road, just outside of Hazel Green in Madison County.

