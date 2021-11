Lawyers for Project Veritas, the video-sting operation founded by James O’Keefe, are busy these days. In a federal court, the group is fighting the Justice Department over its investigative methods connected to the reported theft of the diary of Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter. As part of that investigation, the FBI raided the homes of O’Keefe and two former Project Veritas employees — an action that Project Veritas claims was a “heavy-handed” use of federal authority. And in a New York state court, Project Veritas is pursuing a defamation suit against the New York Times stemming from the paper’s coverage of a Project Veritas investigation regarding alleged illegal voting practices in Minnesota.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO