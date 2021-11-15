ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Group attacks man, yells anti-Semitic slur on Brooklyn street

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

A group of anti-Semitic bigots assaulted a man on a Brooklyn street, cops said Sunday.

The assailants attacked the 25-year-old victim about 8:10 p.m. Thursday as he walked on Empire Blvd. near Troy Ave. in Crown Heights, calling him a “dirty Jew,” cops said.

At least one person’s hand struck the victim in the head.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

Police released photos of the suspects, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Mother Calls Daughter A Hero After She Intervened In Racially Motivated SEPTA Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing exclusively from the mother of a teenager being called a hero. She was injured in an attack on Asian students aboard a SEPTA train that was caught on camera. It’s an attack that police say was motivated by race. CBS3 talked to the mother of the 18-year-old girl seen being kicked and stomped on in that disturbing video. The mother mostly speaks Chinese. But despite the language barrier, you can still hear the emotion in her voice. “This is too brutal,” she said. Speaking only with Eyewitness News through her sister as a translator, the mother of one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Brooklyn#Anti Semitic#Jew#Hate Crimes Task Force#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
BBC

Chatham stabbing: Man seriously injured after group attack

A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being attacked twice by the same group. A group of six or seven people kicked and punched the 19-year-old and stole items from him outside a shop in Chatham, Kent, on Saturday, police said. Shortly after, the man encountered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Anti-Semitic rant caught on video

Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard Phillips told FOX 5 NY that police are working with the Rockland County DA to investigate this incident as a possible hate crime. Phillips insists what happened in his town is not an accurate representation of the community at large.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Video: Group of teens attack, stab man walking near Times Square

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man walking along a Manhattan street was attacked from behind before a group of young men jumped him, leaving him with stab wounds, video surveillance released by police shows. Officers responded around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a stabbing near the corner of West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD searching for man who took yarmulke, made anti-Semitic statement on Manhattan street

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man who took another man’s yarmulke Thursday in an incident Mayor Bill de Blasio called “absolutely infuriating.” At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Broadway and West Third streets, the suspect approached the 34-year-old man and grabbed his yarmulke, removing it from the top of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Anti-Semitic rant at public meeting in Haverstraw condemned

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. - "It was a horrible thing to have to hear, and his accusations were baseless," said Haverstraw resident Collin Dunner, who was one of about 130 witnesses at a town hall meeting Wednesday night when a man who publicly identified himself as Nick Coella went on an anti-Semitic rant, all captured on video.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
krcrtv.com

Redding man attacked with a machete after hearing yelling outside his home

REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested early Monday for attacking another man with a machete outside a home in Redding. The suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Turnbull of Fairfield, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The incident happened just after midnight, Monday morning. Police said the victim, David Roden...
REDDING, CA
CBS New York

2 Wanted In Connection To Violent Robbery At Brooklyn Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn. It happened Sunday inside a multi-unit residential building near Moore and Bogart streets in Bushwick. Police are trying to find two men wanted in connection to a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn on Nov. 14, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say around 8:20 p.m., two men entered the building and began checking apartment doors until they found an unlocked unit. A 23-year-old man was inside the apartment when the two men entered. According to police, they demanded the man hand over his property and threatened violence if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

WATCH: Creep swipes car with woman sleeping in passenger seat then gropes her before fleeing

A creep scoped out a parked car with a sleeping woman in the passenger seat before hopping in, driving the woman to a different spot and molesting her in Queens, officials said Saturday. A 26-year-old man left his car parked and running while his girlfriend, 27, snoozed in the front seat on Wyckoff Ave. near Gates Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn at 4 a.m. Nov. 7, police said. After the boyfriend ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

Man Found Shot Dead At Homeless Encampment In South Gate

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old man was found shot dead at a homeless encampment in South Gate, authorities said Saturday. South Gate police officers dispatched at 10:30 p.m. Friday regarding shots heard in the 8600 block of Atlantic Avenue arrived at a homeless encampment and found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no suspect or suspect vehicle description. It was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Dallas News

Fort Worth man gets life sentence for slicing necks of wife, 3-month-old son in 2016

A Fort Worth man was found guilty of capital murder Thursday, nearly five years after police said he cut the necks of his wife and 3-month-old son. Craig Vandewege, 40, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. His attorney, Steve Gordon, declined to comment on the case.
FORT WORTH, TX
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy