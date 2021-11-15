Group attacks man, yells anti-Semitic slur on Brooklyn street

A group of anti-Semitic bigots assaulted a man on a Brooklyn street, cops said Sunday.

The assailants attacked the 25-year-old victim about 8:10 p.m. Thursday as he walked on Empire Blvd. near Troy Ave. in Crown Heights, calling him a “dirty Jew,” cops said.

At least one person’s hand struck the victim in the head.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

Police released photos of the suspects, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.