Accidents

Ice cream food truck catches fire, future uncertain

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
The Tasty Unicorn posted on social media Sunday night their ice cream food truck caught fire while on the highway.

Owner Perry Jordan said he was driving home from an event, looked back and saw the truck was on fire.

Jordan pulled over and called the fire department.

Nobody was injured, and the fire department said the fire was likely electrical related.

While the truck is insured, Jordan said he will not know if the incident is fully covered until Monday. He’s hopeful it will be since the food truck is his primary source of income.

After the incident, Jordan posted on Facebook to notify customers of the Tasty Unicorn’s uncertain future.

“It is with a heavy heart to say we will not be able to do any more events this year,” the post said. “This evening while traveling down the highway, Tasty caught on fire. We will keep you updated to what we will be doing.”

The Tasty Unicorn is a family business Jordan said he started for his three daughters, who also work for the truck.

