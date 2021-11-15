ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets go 5-1 on road trip to tie for East’s No. 1 seed

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

The Nets didn’t finish with the East’s top record last season because they didn’t handle business. They didn’t beat the teams they were supposed to. They played down to their competition.

Yet 14 games into the regular season this time around, after their 120-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Nets (10-4) find themselves in a virtual tie with the Washington Wizards (9-3) for the East’s No. 1 seed.

The Nets have completed a six-game road trip with a 5-1 record: They have beaten the Pistons, Raptors, Magic, Pelicans and Thunder, with their only loss coming in the second game of a back-to-back against a surprise and dark horse championship contender in the Chicago Bulls who caught the Nets sleeping in the fourth quarter.

What’s become clear in a season without Kyrie Irving is that the Nets have not had the luxury of operating as the same team that fell short of their championship goals last season, a blessing in disguise for a Brooklyn team looking more and more like a legitimate contender every game.

They have not been able to rely solely on talent to win games. Instead, they’ve had to do the hard work: diving on the floor, taking charges, crashing the glass and making plays for each other have helped the Nets just as much as, if not more than their all-world talent.

“I think that’s spot-on,” head coach Steve Nash said postgame. “We have to play together at both ends. We have to be an underdog defensively every night, be very diligent with our schemes and game plan and connectivity down there, and then offensively trying to form an identity by playing fast, playing early, getting to the second side when they take away our first action.”

Kevin Durant remembers those losses. His nod of approval was undeniable.

The early back-to-back losses in Cleveland, at the hands of Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince no less. In fact, the Nets lost, 129-116. The 149-146 loss to the Wizards. The Nets even lost to Oklahoma City last season, just two days before trading for James Harden.

But the loss in Detroit — owners of the league’s worst offense at the time — was an inexcusable performance. Nash said his team didn’t have any respect for their opponent. No pride in their approach to the game.

That can’t be the case. Not if the Nets are who they say they are and have their eyes on the title. And certainly not in an NBA where even the worst teams have rosters with players who can light it up on a moment’s notice. Durant says the Nets have adopted an added sense of urgency when approaching teams they historically may have underestimated or stooped to their level.

“Now in the league, it’s almost like any given Sunday, where you could lose any night to any team no matter their record because the 3-point line is so heavily involved in the game,” he said. “So teams can stay in it by knocking down the threes some nights, and if you’re not focused, little stuff matters in a game.”

Here enter the Nets’ newfound Blue-Collar Boys who have committed to supporting their star teammates with hustle plays: diving for that loose ball, shifting over and taking that charge, playing tough defense and crashing the boards always compensate for shots not falling. That’s how these opponents have outworked the Nets in the past, and it’s why they haven’t been so fortunate this season.

“Offensive rebounds, the little details because a lot of young teams, they’re gonna go out there and play extremely hard every possession, trying to create possessions for themselves, and you seen that tonight,” Durant said after the win. “This team got back into the game (and) with five minutes to go, they were down 10 after being down 20 most of the game. So it’s about staying focused most of the game and staying ready every play, and tonight we did that.”

The Nets still aren’t a finished product. Not by a long shot. They beat the Thunder much thanks to Patty Mills’ unconscious shooting night.

Mills had struggled shooting in his past five games but shot 9-of-12 from downtown for 29 points off the bench. Durant scored 33 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, the level of efficiency and high-powered scoring that has followed him throughout his career, and the Nets return to Brooklyn after six games on the road tied for the East’s No. 1 seed.

Fourteen games into the regular season, however, it’s become clear the 2021-22 Brooklyn Nets are running on a better-oiled machine than the engine that powered last year’s team. The job, of course, is far from over. Tying for No. 1 is a far cry from being the last team standing.

To take full ownership of top dog status, they’ll need the Wizards to cool off some. They’ll also need to find a fire extinguisher: The Warriors are 11-2 and remain the NBA’s hottest team. That’s who’ll be waiting for the Nets in their first game back at “The Clays.”

“Still got a long way to go at both ends of the floor but I think we’re showing signs of improvement and moving in the right direction. I think the guys feel positive about how they’re playing and the direction they’re going in so we’ve got to just keep building.”

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

