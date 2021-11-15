ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from injuries

By Tristi Rodriguez
 6 days ago

Ezra Blount, 9, is the 10th person to have died following a stampede at the Astroworld festival in Houston. (Courtesy: Houston Mayor’s Office)

HOUSTON, Texas (KRON/AP) — The 9-year-old boy who was in a medically induced coma after attending Travis Scott’s Atroworld concert in Houston died on Sunday, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Ezra attended the festival with his father who said the child had injuries to his heart, lungs and brain.

“Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come,” Turner wrote on Twitter. “May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”

This is the 10th known death from the festival.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

CBS 46

UPDATE: 16-year-old Tamiya Lewis missing from Jonesboro found

UPDATE (CBS46) — Tamiya Lewis, 16, has been located, according to police. No other information was given. ______________________________________________________________. ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Tamiya Lewis of Jonesboro. Lewis was reported missing Monday from her home along Battle Creek Road at...
JONESBORO, GA
