ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7nWq_0cwjzokf00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thorws during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers was back under center and the Packers got back to winning — a welcome return to normal for Green Bay after a tumultuous couple of weeks.

The reigning MVP can thank the Packers’ defense for doing much of the heavy lifting.

A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Green Bay beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday as Rodgers returned after missing a game with COVID-19. Seattle was shut out for the first time in a decade.

A week after his positive test caused him to sit out a 13-7 loss at Kansas City, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter as the Packers won for the eighth time in their last nine games.

“Good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field, really,” Rodgers said during a postgame press conference that was held via Zoom, allowing him to be unmasked without violating league protocols. “The most emotions from the whole night was probably walking off the field after the game. It definitely got me a little misty.”

Rodgers didn’t practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.

The three-time MVP said before the season he was “immunized.” After his positive test, he detailed in an incendiary radio interview his reasons for seeking alternatives to vaccination and his skepticism about the shots’ effectiveness. Rodgers later apologized for the misleading statement about his vaccination status.

“There’s always going to be criticism in this world,” Rodgers said in his first comments to reporters since the controversy emerged. “I don’t define myself by the criticism, but I understand it’s a part of this because this issue is definitely polarizing.”

Although Rodgers was hardly at his best, his return made this much clear: With him, the Packers (8-2) are among the best teams in the NFC and a Super Bowl contender.

“I felt pretty good for the most part,” he said. “I feel like I played fairly solid. Obviously I had the one bad decision in the red zone and probably missed a couple of throws.”

Seattle’s Russell Wilson also struggled in his return after missing three games with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand that required surgery. He went 20 of 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions.

The Seahawks (3-6) wasted two scoring chances when Kevin King and Adrian Amos picked off Wilson passes in the end zone.

“It’s a big opportunity that we missed out on,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Just disappointing, because this was a real shot. We could feel it and we knew it.”

Green Bay recorded its first shutout since a 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 30, 2018. The Seahawks hadn’t been shut out since falling 24-0 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18, 2011, the year before Wilson’s arrival in Seattle.

“First and foremost, it’s hard to shut out anybody,” Amos said. “But then when you’ve got a guy that can extend (plays), who has the pedigree, everything that he has done, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and everything, that’s a tough task.”

Green Bay’s 3-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter matched the second-lowest score through three quarters of any NFL game since 2008. Dallas and Philadelphia were scoreless through the third quarter of a 2017 game that Dallas eventually won 6-0.

With 2020 Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones sidelined by a knee injury in the second half, Dillon carried the Packers’ rushing attack down the stretch to put the game out of reach. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no further details about Jones’ injury after the game.

“Yeah, when he first exited the game, he looked at me and said, ‘Get the job done, finish it off!’” Dillon said. “That’s like my big brother on this team, I love him to death, so for him to believe in me, that trust, was great. Like I said, I wanted to finish it off for him and the team, and we got it done as a team.”

On a third-and-goal play from the 3, Dillon ran into Bobby Wagner around the line of scrimmage but essentially carried the six-time All-Pro linebacker into the end zone for his first touchdown run of the season. That extended Green Bay’s lead to 10-0 with 10:37 left.

Dillon also scored on a 2-yard run with 2 minutes left, setting up that TD with a 50-yard reception. He finished with 21 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 62 yards.

Metcalf ejected

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was ejected with just over a minute left in the game after a skirmish that resulted in penalties on both teams. Metcalf appeared to grab the face mask of at least one Packers player.

Injured

Seahawks: OT Duane Brown left with a hip injury.

Packers: Jones did not return after his knee injury. … LB Rashan Gary appeared to hurt his arm in the second half. … OLB Whitney Mercilus injured his biceps in the third quarter.

Seahawks: Host Arizona on Sunday.

Packers: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Steelers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Zoom
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers out of practice again on Thursday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained out of practice on Thursday. Rodgers has been listed on the Packers’ injury report with a toe injury since being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list last Saturday and he said earlier this week that it is “a little painful.” After sitting out on Wednesday, Rodgers said it was a day “to do some rehab” and reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said he spent a lot of time talking to head coach Matt LaFleur as the rest of the team worked out.
NFL
seehafernews.com

Packers Add Two More Important Players To Injury Report

There are 14 names on the Week 11 injury report for the Packers, although not all 14 will miss Sunday’s game. The two latest additions are safety Darnell Savage and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Savage was limited in Thursday’s practice by his ankle injury. Valdes-Scantling was also limited by a...
NFL
Seattle Times

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ 17-0 loss to the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It may simply have been too much to expect, even of someone seemingly as superhuman as Russell Wilson, to think he could seamlessly return from finger surgery and pick up where he left off. The Wilson we last saw had a 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a...
NFL
packersnews.com

Packers' defense dominant in 17-0 victory over Seahawks, but injuries a concern

GREEN BAY - On a Sunday evening when Lambeau Field turned into a winter snow globe, the Green Bay Packers won an old-school slugfest against the Seattle Seahawks, 17-0. The offense struggled upon Aaron Rodgers’ return from COVID-19, though it was able to manufacture enough plays with the quarterback to outduel a Seahawks offense that returned Russell Wilson from a three-game absence because of a finger injury.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy