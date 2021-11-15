Police: 2 bodies found in Bronx apartment building; may have been there for weeks

Police say two bodies were found in a Bronx apartment Saturday and they may have been there for weeks.

Neighbors tell News 12 the bodies were discovered in the Creston Avenue apartment on the fifth floor.

A resident says two weeks ago, she heard gunshots while in her apartment - but didn't think much of it. Then, she began to notice maggots falling from her ceiling and alerted the super of the building.

The super then went into the apartment above hers and found the two bodies. Police saying they were highly decomposed and appeared to have been there for at least two weeks.

Officers also discovered a firearm in the apartment but are not sure if it was used.

It's also not clear if the gunshots the resident heard are related.

Police have not identified the victims.