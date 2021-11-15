ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Why the latest Covid conspiracy proves vaccine mandates are working

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-vaxxers required to take the Covid vaccine are trying to ‘undo’ it,...

www.msnbc.com

khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Vaccines offer an exit from the pandemic. Mandates work.

President Biden faces legal challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule requiring the use of vaccines — or mandatory masking and testing — among employees in businesses with at least 100 workers. Soon after the rule was published last week, states, business trade groups and religious organizations filed suit, claiming it oversteps statutory and constitutional bounds. The courts must weigh their arguments against the administration’s assertion that the rule is a legal, temporary emergency response to a “grave danger” confronting workers.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The ‘psychology of regret’ helps explain why vaccine mandates work

The official U.S. approval of a coronavirus vaccine for elementary school students removes one of the last barriers to ending the pandemic, but it’s obvious that a significant portion of the country will never fully embrace vaccination. We’ve tried just about every form of positive motivation, including emphasizing family reunions, giving away beer and dangling $5 million in lottery winnings — with mixed results. For example, researchers found that Ohio’s distinctive lottery program didn’t actually affect vaccination rates.
SCIENCE
Sentinel

New vaccine science shows why mandates are not wise

New scientific findings in the prestigious Lancet Infectious Diseases journal blow a hole in the argument that workers need to get vaccinated to protect those around them. The findings prove the foolishness of forcing police and other public employees to get jabbed or lose their pay. And President Joe Biden should retract his order to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to compel large employers to mandate vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
McKnight's

COVID-19 vaccine mandate for surveyors? CMS clarifies

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans on issuing COVID-19 vaccination guidance covering surveyors charged with inspecting nursing homes, an agency spokesperson confirmed. “CMS recognizes the importance of ensuring that surveyors who are charged with ensuring compliance with all Medicare and Medicaid health and safety regulations, including vaccination requirements,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
koamnewsnow.com

COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Freeman employees

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for employees ahead of a federal requirement deadline. Freeman CEO Paula Baker confirmed the hospital’s decision to require employee vaccinations by January 4th, following a briefing update on COVID-19 and the flu season. In September, President Biden announced workers at all...
JOPLIN, MO
NBC News

Covid vaccine mandate battle continues across the U.S.

Overnight, a New Orleans appellate court upheld its stay on President Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for companies of 100 or more, writing that it’s “fatally flawed.” The case will likely be decided by the Supreme Court. New Mexico is the latest state to defy federal guidelines, offering boosters to all adults. Nov. 14, 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
arcurrent.com

How the LRCCD mishandled the COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Before the start of the fall semester, the Los Rios Community College District announced a vaccine mandate that required all students or staff who access college or district facilities to have at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1. The mandate is necessary as a method...
EDUCATION
stonyplainreporter.com

Why it can be hard to prove a vaccine caused a bad outcome

Doctors in Canada who willfully refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should be prohibited from seeing patients in person, Canada’s top medical journal argued this week. There is “robust” evidence, wrote the authors of the editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, to rebut claims the vaccines are experimental or unsafe, and while the vaccine-resistant are free to choose not to be inoculated, “they ought not to be free to refuse SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and to work as physicians.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday.Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in the U.S., the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has suggested that the country's provinces, which administer health care in the country, offer the two doses at least eight weeks apart.In the U.S. 5- to 11-year-olds receive two low doses, three weeks apart, the same schedule as everyone else in the U.S. Canada had problems getting vaccines into the country early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

It's not just Covid vaccinations: A partisan gap emerges on flu shots

The Kaiser Family Foundation published its latest report on the domestic vaccination rate and found a partisan gap that's existed for months: Republican voters are three times more likely to be unvaccinated against Covid-19 than Democratic voters. The KFF findings added that when predicting whether someone's vaccinated, it's not age,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC10

Why one Galt parent supports COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

GALT, Calif. — Some Galt parents are speaking out in support of the Galt Unified School District requiring its students to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. This comes after some parents protested in California against their children being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Martha Vielma told ABC10 she tested...
GALT, CA
wflx.com

Cleveland Clinic latest to notify employees of vaccine mandate

Cleveland Clinic is the latest hospital network in the area to notify its employees that they must be vaccinated to stay employed. Employees received an email Friday stating in part, "Cleveland Clinic must follow the rule issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It applies to nearly all of healthcare."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS

