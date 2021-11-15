ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What’s ahead in Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress case

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump advisor Steve Bannon is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

What Awaits Steve Bannon For His Misbehavior: Nothing Good!

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was formed on July 1. On Oct. 7, Steve Bannon was subpoenaed for his testimony and production of documents on Oct. 21. On Oct. 8, a lawyer for Bannon wrote in a letter to the...
U.S. POLITICS
KTSA

Is Steve Bannon the target of a political hit?

Steve Bannon, the former Donald Trump adviser who was indicted last week for defying a Congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has surrendered to federal authorities Monday. For more information, Lars speaks with Joe Kent who is a retired Special Forces officer and is running to replace Jaime Herrerra-Beutler in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Protester With 'Coup Plotter' Sign Rains On Steve Bannon's Propaganda Parade

A cheeky protester spoiled Steve Bannon’s breezy dismissal of federal charges against him Monday with a large sign widely seen on national media reading: “Coup Plotter.”. Activist Bill Christeson squeezed into a window of space with his sign just behind the former Donald Trump aide and in front of cameras.
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Steve Bannon's indictment is a gift to his movement

Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Steve Bannon turned himself in to the FBI on Monday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of contempt of Congress last week for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from a House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon — who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally and revved up his vast podcast listenership the day before by saying “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow” — spent about four hours in custody, after which he was released under conditions for check-ins and travel restrictions approved by a federal judge. He’s expected to return to court Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joyce Vance
Person
Donald Trump
wfxb.com

Steve Bannon Released from Custody Pending Trial

Yesterday after turning himself in, Steve Bannon, former adviser to former President Trump was released from custody. Bannon appeared in federal court for the first time yesterday on charges of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the January 6th riots. Each count carried a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail as well as a fine of up to $100,000 according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors did not seek to detain Bannon before the trial and under conditions approved by the judge he agreed to weekly check-ins, to surrender his passport, provide notice of any travel outside of the district and seek court approval for travel outside of the continental United States. Bannon will be arraigned on Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
Washingtonian.com

PHOTOS: Steve Bannon Is Not Being Jailed on January 6-Related Charges

Trump ally Steve Bannon made his initial appearance in federal court in DC today on two charges of contempt of Congress, stemming from a House committee’s investigation into the riots on January 6. Some Washingtonians had wondered whether Bannon would be detained, and where, but Judge Robin Meriweather released Bannon while his case proceeds.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contempt Of Congress#Trump#Huffington Post#Washington Post National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Rep. Lieu: Americans must ask, what are Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon hiding?

The indictment of former top Trump aide Steve Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress is a first, with the Biden Justice Department showing that no one is above the law and that they will do their part to uphold Congress's subpoena power. NBC News reports that Bannon is expected to turn himself in on Monday and appear in court that afternoon. Tiffany Cross guest hosting for Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could come next.Nov. 13, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November. “We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said. “Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election...
U.S. POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Steve Bannon tries to shield himself with ‘podcaster privilege’

Opinion by Norman Eisen, Joanna Lydgate, and Joshua Perry. Editor’s note: Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama’s “ethics czar,” was special impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joanna Lydgate is the former chief deputy attorney general for the state of...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy