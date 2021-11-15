ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React?

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD is in focus as investors keep an...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Asian Open: USD Correction to Help Oil and AUD Hold Key Support?

The dollar has had a good run but, now momentum has turned lower, a healthy retracement appears to now be underway. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are up 8 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,387.20. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures are up 40 points (0.14%), the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains pinned below 0.7300 amid a quiet session

The aussie remains pressured under 0.7300, RBA rate hike chatter grows louder. The US dollar snaps a two-day downtrend amid firmer Treasury yields, cautious mood. AUD/USD looks to Fedspeak, US inflation, Chinese property sector concern will be eyed. AUD/USD is moving back and forth as the bears and bulls struggle...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Economic Recovery#Gdp#Australian Dollar#Aud Usd#Chinese#Japanese
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Country
Australia
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Breaks Below 0.73 Towards Trendline

The Australian dollar fell again on Wednesday to reach below the 0.73 level. This is an area that will attract a certain amount of attention, but more importantly, we have a significant uptrend line underneath. The question now is whether or not we will see some type of value hunting in this region? If we do break down below the uptrend line, then it opens up a flood of fresh selling, opening up the possibility of reaching down towards the 0.7150 level.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares some weekly losses, reclaims the 0.7250 amid US dollar weakness

AUD/USD edges higher as the New York session winds down, up 0.14%. The market sentiment is a mixed bag, though risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, NDZ, and GBP rallied. AUD/USD: Despite the pair being up, the mid-term has a downward bias; traders beware of selling pressure around 0.7300. The Australian...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Leading indicators point to acceleration in U.S. economy

The U.S. leading economic index jumped 0.9% in October and pointed toward a pickup in growth toward the end of 2021, the Conference Board said Thursday. "The U.S. LEI rose sharply in October suggesting the current economic expansion will continue into 2022 and may even gain some momentum in the final months of this year," said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles research at the board. The one caveat: Rising Covid cases in parts of the Northeast and Midwest. That could mar an otherwise strong finish to the year. The leading index had increased just 0.1% in September and 0.7% in August. The LEI is a weighted gauge of 10 indicators designed to signal business-cycle peaks and valleys.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Showing Weakness Under US Dollar Pressure

The Aussie dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but broke down to show signs of weakness yet again. Ultimately, we have formed a bit of a “tweezer top” pattern, which sits just below the 50-day EMA. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to see sellers, perhaps trying to push it below the 0.73 handle. That is a large, round, psychologically significant number, and breaking below it will attract a certain amount of attention.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye Brexit headlines after hot UK inflation data

GBP/USD has gained traction in the early European session on Wednesday. Annual CPI in the UK jumped to 4.2% in October from 3.1%. Stong chance of BoE rate hike bets remains in place, eyes on Brexit headlines. GBP/USD has edged higher in the early European session on Wednesday with the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD sinks to fresh cycle lows

AUD/USD extends losses despite a drift lower in the US dollar. RBA's uber dovishness finally kicks in and sends AUD off a cliff. AUD/USD has fallen to fresh cycle lows to meet daily structure in the 0.7260s, sliding from a high of 0.7305. The perfect storm came this week when a stronger US dollar coupled with a dovish Reserve Bank of Australia and hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve fermented.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Pulls Back from 50-Day EMA

The Australian dollar initially tried to rally during on Monday but seems to be struggling near the 50-day EMA. Perhaps more importantly, it is the 0.74 level, which is an area that is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, so that being said I think it is only a matter of time before sellers would return. That is exactly what has happened in the short term, and it will be interesting to see if we can take out the 0.73 level to the downside.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy