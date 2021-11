One way to measure the amount of money to be made on sports betting in Chicago is to witness the number of high-profile public relations veterans who have been recruited to represent the interests of all sides concerned in the debate over legislation that would make the business possible in more places. Every well-known PR rep in town, it seems, has been engaged to rather insistently tout the viewpoints of their clients, whether they’re the owners of pro sports teams and stadiums who want a piece of the action, or they’re the gambling impresarios who view the prospect of in-stadium betting as a threat to the value of the casino they hope to build within city limits if they’re lucky enough to win Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s blessing.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO