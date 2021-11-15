ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County, Tenn. Schools update COVID-19 protocols

By Van Jones
 6 days ago

WASHINTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In anticipation of new legislation from Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee being signed into law soon, the Washington County, Tenn. school system has updated their COVID-19 protocols.


According to a release from the school system, students, employees and visitors will no longer be required to wear facial covering unless they choose to do so.

In line with the Johnson City school system’s new protocols , the Northeast Regional Health Department will be solely responsible for contact tracing associated with COVID-19 cases.


The release adds that Washington County Schools will continue to, “follow all allowable measures to prevent the spread of any communicable disease which may endanger the health of either an individual or others in the regular school setting.”

If a student or employee has a communicable disease that may endanger their health or the health of others in the school, the individual will be excluded from the school setting until they have verification from physician or County Health Department that the disease is no longer communicable, according to the release.

