Cousins throws 2 TDs, Vikings bounce back to beat Chargers

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
The late-breaking news surrounding Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Tuesday night just took another turn. Mere minutes after Cook alleged that an acquaintance of his committed domestic violence against him during an incident more than a year ago, her side has come out to file a civil complaint against the Pro Bowl running back — claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.
Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
The Minnesota Vikings could be totally rejuvenated after toppling the Los Angeles Chargers. The team could also flop and lose a slew of close games in the coming weeks. Mystery, indeed. Regardless, a cavalry for the Vikings is on its way to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Somehow, Minnesota defeated...
PHILADELPHIA — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert decided to do it himself when he saw the left side of the field open. Herbert ran eight yards for the touchdown before celebrating with offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Storm Norton. Herbert might have shouted “I’m back” to his teammates — and if...
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will pose a big challenge against the Ravens, who have been prone to allow some big plays this season. Cook has run for 444 yards on 98 carries (4.5 ypc) and has scored two touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 73 yards. The...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota's Anthony Barr...
Start 'Em or Sit 'Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can...
The Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game looked more interesting before the season began, but it would have sneakily been an awful matchup for LA if Danielle Hunter suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. Now, the Chargers appear primed to make the Vikings 3-6. But given the impossibly inconsistent nature of the NFC and the must-win nature of this game for Minnesota, it feels like the Vikings could pull this one out.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings had lost two in a row, traveling west after perhaps their most tumultuous week of the season, and were set to play the Chargers without Anthony Barr, Michael Pierce, Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith or Patrick Peterson. The fact they have Justin Jefferson on their roster...
Kirk Cousins spoke with Laura Okmin about the Minnesota Vikings' close victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and how badly they needed this victory. Justin Herbert and the Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Here are photos chronicling many of the game's biggest moments.
PITTSBURGH (5-3-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-4) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 3-6; Los Angeles 5-4. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 24-10. LAST WEEK: Steelers tied Lions 16-16, OT; Chargers lost to Vikings 27-20. STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
