ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cousins throws 2 TDs, Vikings bounce back to beat Chargers

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Zimmer said earlier in the week that his...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ex-girlfriend now accuses Vikings’ Dalvin Cook of domestic violence

The late-breaking news surrounding Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Tuesday night just took another turn. Mere minutes after Cook alleged that an acquaintance of his committed domestic violence against him during an incident more than a year ago, her side has come out to file a civil complaint against the Pro Bowl running back — claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
VikingsTerritory

Here Comes the Cavalry for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings could be totally rejuvenated after toppling the Los Angeles Chargers. The team could also flop and lose a slew of close games in the coming weeks. Mystery, indeed. Regardless, a cavalry for the Vikings is on its way to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Somehow, Minnesota defeated...
NFL
Whittier Daily News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has bounce-back game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert decided to do it himself when he saw the left side of the field open. Herbert ran eight yards for the touchdown before celebrating with offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Storm Norton. Herbert might have shouted “I’m back” to his teammates — and if...
NFL
Holland Sentinel

Cousins, Vikings lose to Ravens in overtime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota's Anthony Barr...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Chargers
nbcsportsedge.com

Mike Williams Looks to Bounce Back in Week 10 Against the Vikings

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Storylines, prediction in potential season-saving game for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game looked more interesting before the season began, but it would have sneakily been an awful matchup for LA if Danielle Hunter suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. Now, the Chargers appear primed to make the Vikings 3-6. But given the impossibly inconsistent nature of the NFC and the must-win nature of this game for Minnesota, it feels like the Vikings could pull this one out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elisportsnetwork.com

‘It’s a razor’s edge’ – Kirk Cousins’ on the Vikings’ close 27-20 victory over Chargers

Kirk Cousins spoke with Laura Okmin about the Minnesota Vikings’ close victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and how badly they needed this victory. Justin Herbert and the Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Here are photos chronicling many of the game’s biggest moments. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
The Associated Press

Steelers, Chargers each looking to bounce back Sunday night

PITTSBURGH (5-3-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-4) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 3-6; Los Angeles 5-4. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 24-10. LAST WEEK: Steelers tied Lions 16-16, OT; Chargers lost to Vikings 27-20. STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy