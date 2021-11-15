ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas town’s mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Stephanie Nutt
 6 days ago

GODDARD (KSNW) — The mayor of Goddard has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Hunter Larkin, of Goddard, was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as improper driving on a laned roadway.

The arrest took place Saturday, Nov. 13 near the intersection of Tyler and Kellogg in Wichita.

Larkin has been the mayor of Goddard since 2020. He was previously serving on the Goddard City Council as the Council President, until he was elected as the mayor due to a vacancy.

