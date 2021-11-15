ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What Stephen A. Smith Has Said About His Dating History

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few people in sports media, if any, talk as much as Stephen A. Smith. The face of ESPN is on the air for several hours a day, often taking to social media, as well....

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Are Stephen A. Smith And "First Take" In Trouble?

Stephen A. Smith has consistently been one of ESPN's most polarizing and successful personalities. After leaving the network in the late 2000s, Smith found his way back to ESPN in 2012, where he joined First Take, a debate showing starring the likes of Skip Bayless. Bayless had been the main analyst on the show since its inception in 2007 and it was becoming clear that Bayless needed someone opposite of him who could handle his ridiculous hot takes all while offering some comedy and entertainment. As soon as Smith and Bayless linked up, they created TV magic. Every single episode was packed with gags and ridiculous debates that would leave you with splitting sides and an extra helping of frustration. Needless to say, it was the best thing that ESPN had going on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last...
NBA
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Stephen A. Smith Today

Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news. Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A.
Person
Stephen A Smith
New York Post

Stephen A. Smith goes berserk, tells Kevin Durant that Kyrie Irving ‘betrayed’ him

Stephen A. Smith had one of his impassioned rants, where you think he might pop a blood vessel, on live TV Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors not only came into Brooklyn and waxed the Nets on Tuesday night, but did so with the Barclays Center crowd behind them and chanting MVP not for Kevin Durant, but for his former teammate Stephen Curry. Smith went apoplectic on the Nets fan base, the arena and Kyrie Irving (who has yet to play this season as he has opted against getting the COVID-19 vaccine and is not compliant with a local mandate).
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Believes LeBron James Has Won His Last Title: "It's Over."

LeBron James is widely accepted as one of the best players in the world. He has had a great individual season thus far this year, averaging 24.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 7.0 APG. However, he has been out with an abdominal injury for the past few games, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been treading water in his absence, currently 8-7 and 7th in the Western Conference.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Has Betrayed Basketball Fans

Throughout his 10-year career, Kyrie Irving has been the subject of countless headlines, usually for all the right reasons. As a talented NBA superstar who frequently helps the community, the guy is loved and revered by many. But there are also a few instances that have rubbed folks the wrong.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Can’t Believe Kendrick Perkins Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Go Down As The Most Dominant Player Ever: "Are You Okay This Morning?! Are You Okay?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a phenomenal player, there are no doubts about that. In his career, the Greek Freak has already won several accolades, including an NBA Championship last season. Compared to the rest of the NBA, Giannis relies more on his inside scoring and sheer athleticism instead of heavily basing...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up? What We Know About the Couple’s Relationship Status

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers still together? While both the actress and the football star have trended in early November 2021, the engaged pair are still an item. The Green Bay quarterback made headlines for revealing that he was not vaccinated and testing positive for COVID on Wednesday, November 3, leading to a minimum 10-day quarantine mandated by the NFL.
NFL
KRON4 News

Here’s what Floyd Mayweather said about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Irving has support from one of the biggest names in sports: boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who Forbes named the highest-paid athlete in the 2010s by cashing in over $900 million throughout the decade. Mayweather posted roughly a minute-long video on social media Monday night backing Irving's stance on not getting vaccinated -- writing in his Instagram caption "I am Pro Choice."
NBA
E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
277K+
Followers
43K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy