The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to extend their unbeaten streak to five games this Sunday against the Detroit Lions, but they will have to try without Ben Roethlisberger under center. Big Ben has been ruled out for this Week 10 contest after getting placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Roethlisberger’s absence will significantly impact the betting odds, the game itself, and of course, the fantasy football landscape in general. However, Roethlisberger’s absence could open the door for a Steelers fantasy sleeper to have a breakout performance against the Lions.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO