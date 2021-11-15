Damaging wind and driving rain on Monday – Matt

Still remaining on roadways and parks throughout the area is evidence of the damage caused by prolonged rain (saturated ground) and high winds in recent days. This large tree was the only deciduous tree in a stand near the path leading to Rosario Head. Wind split the tree near its base. Another walker at Rosario said he has seen numerous large trees in his hikes around the area. Highways and backroads are still carpeted with limbs and branches. I saw at least one large Douglas Fir down beside the road enroute to West Beach at Deception Pass State Park. Cleanup will continue, likely for some time.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO