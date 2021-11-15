Damaging wind and driving rain on Monday – Matt

Still remaining on roadways and parks throughout the area is evidence of the damage caused by prolonged rain (saturated ground) and high winds in recent days. This large tree was the only deciduous tree in a stand near the path leading to Rosario Head. Wind split the tree near its base. Another walker at Rosario said he has seen numerous large trees in his hikes around the area. Highways and backroads are still carpeted with limbs and branches. I saw at least one large Douglas Fir down beside the road enroute to West Beach at Deception Pass State Park. Cleanup will continue, likely for some time.
A cold front brings rain chances and colder air to the region Sunday afternoon and a low pressure system will make Thanksgiving Day damp and dreary. Partly cloudy today with winds from the South at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 63 with a low tonight of 49. Cloudy on...
Saturday brought dry weather and chilly temperatures, below average for this time of year. Saturday night, look for increasing clouds and a chance of isolated showers, mostly in southeastern Massachusetts. Temperatures should dip into the 30s this evening, then hold steady or rise slowly overnight. As high pressure moves offshore...
