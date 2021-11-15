ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Wrap: Third-Period Comeback Leads Boston Over Canadiens

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — It was an Original Six matchup that was 641 days in the making, and Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens — a 5-2 victory for Boston — did not disappoint those in attendance at TD Garden. Boston improves to 8-5 on the season with a...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle Give Bruins Lead On Third-Period Goals

BOSTON — Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy provided the game-tying tally on a third-period power play and Charlie Coyle scored two goals in a matter of three minutes to give Boston a 4-2 lead against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. First, McAvoy buried a wrist shot during a power play...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Charlie Party powers Bruins to 5-2 win over Canadiens

Over 600 days between head-to-heads, the Bruins and Canadiens renewed their rivalry Sunday night at TD Garden, and it was a Charlie Party, with a pair of goals from both Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle, that powered Boston to a 5-2 win. Montreal got things started against the Bruins’ Jeremy...
NHL
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Drops Gloves With Joel Farabee In Fight Bruins Fans Will Enjoy

Not only is Charlie McAvoy among the National Hockey League’s most talented defenseman, but the Boston Bruins blueliner showed Saturday that he’s able to scrap, too. McAvoy dropped the gloves with Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee at 10:32 of the second period, and then proceeded to drop Farabee himself.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Charlie Coyle
NHL

Big Second Period Lifts Bruins to Win Over Ottawa

BOSTON - Perhaps, it's no coincidence that when the intensity ramped up on Tuesday night, so too did the Bruins' play. The Black & Gold, admittedly, did not get off to the grandest of starts against the Senators and found themselves trailing by a goal after one period. But when...
NHL
chatsports.com

Three third-period goals lead Lightning to victory over Senators

One of the main differences between a young and talented team and a more experienced team with talent is patience. On Saturday afternoon that proved to be the deciding factor as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators, 5-2. The Bolts scored three times in the final period to break open a 2-2 games. Brian Elliott made 24 saves on 27 shots to pick up the win while Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat, and Anthony Cirelli scored the goals.
NHL
New York Post

Rangers blow another third period lead, fall to Oilers in overtime

EDMONTON, Alberta — For the second straight game, the Rangers blew a multi-goal lead in the third period and were pushed to overtime. And for the second straight game, they lost. Leon Draisaitl buried the game-winner 3:27 into the extra period to secure a 6-5 win over the Rangers on...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Finishes Comeback Effort Vs. Senators

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins used a three-goal second period to defeat the lowly Ottawa Senators, 3-2, at TD Garden on Thursday. The Senators led 1-0 after the first period thanks to Massachusetts native Zach Sanford, but Boston escaped unscathed after a back-and-forth middle frame to improve to 6-4-0. The Senators dropped to 3-8-1.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Bruins Wrap
Vacaville Reporter

Big third period effort leads Sharks past Calgary Flames

Logan Couture and Adin Hill helped the Sharks start a daunting road trip with another impressive win without a handful of their regular players. Couture scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Hill had his best game since early in the regular season as the Sharks earned a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
ABC6.com

Bruins Defense Falls Apart In Third Period In Loss To Oilers

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored. Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton. The Oilers avoided their first back-to-back losses of the season. McDavid had one assist to extend his scoring streak to 12 straight games to start the season. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored a goal for Boston that was answered less than a minute later by an Edmonton score.
NHL
chatsports.com

Another failed shootout spoils Penguins' third-period comeback

CHICAGO -- Todd Reirden said that he thought the Penguins' third period against the Blackhawks on Tuesday was "one of our stronger periods of the year." The Penguins entered the third period trailing 2-0 after second-period goals from Chicago's Jujhar Khaira and Seth Jones. The Penguins dominated the third period,...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Jeremy Swayman, Bruins Win 5-2 Over Canadiens

The Boston Bruins now are 6-1 at TD Garden. Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle led the Bruins offense, each scoring twice in Boston’s 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman extended his home record at TD Garden to 8-0 after making 27 saves in Sunday’s victory. The...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Union Leader

Bruins score three second-period goals in 3-2 win over Senators

Patrice Bergeron's late goal capped a three-goal second period for the Bruins as Boston defeated Ottawa 3-2 on Tuesday night to hand the Senators their fifth consecutive defeat. Bergeron took a pass from David Pastrnak and gained control of the bouncing puck in the left circle before flicking it past...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

BOSTON - The Bruins and Canadiens have not seen each other since Febuary 12th, 2020, but will reunite tonight for a long awaited battle. Both teams are coming off back-to-back games, but ending on different tones, as the Bruins ride the high of a strong win in Jersey, and the Habs recover from a OT loss in Detriot. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 12.0 Wrap Up: Oilers resilient in 5-3 comeback win over the Bruins

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Projected Bruins’ lines vs. Canadiens: Steen subs in

The Boston Bruins are back home to face the Montreal Canadiens and Oskar Steen will sub into the lineup tonight. Steen was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Friday. He’ll take Curtis Lazar’s spot on the fourth line tonight. It will be his second game this season. On October 24, he picked up an assist for his first NHL point.
NHL
wiartonecho.com

Four-goal third period sparks Attack comeback in Kitchener

The Owen Sound Attack scored four-unanswered goals in a dominant third period to come from behind and beat the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 at the Aud Friday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In what was undoubtedly the best period of hockey this season...
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy