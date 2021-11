OK, let’s see if we can unpack this for you. On Monday night, late in a not-very-close ballgame between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic took the ball in transition, pushed it up the floor, and attempted a pass from half court when he was fouled by the Heat’s Markieff Morris, who appeared to leave a little elbow in Jokic’s midsection. That lit the reigning NBA MVP’s very short fuse, and he responded by steamrolling Morris from behind with his 6’ 11”, 284-pound frame.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO