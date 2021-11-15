Bucks' Grayson Allen: Stays hot in loss

It should be common knowledge by now that Jon Horst, the general manager of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, is among the best in the business. Horst has proven to have an eye for talent over the years, bringing in players such as Jrue Holiday, P.J. Tucker, and Bobby Portis, who were all essential in last season’s title run. The former Executive of the Year has also negotiated deals with his star players in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Horst has shown that he will always take an aggressive approach when it comes to improving this roster, which is exactly what he did when he called up the Memphis Grizzlies this past offseason to talk about a deal for Grayson Allen.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO