NBA

Bucks' Grayson Allen: Stays hot in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Allen scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three in the Key: Grayson Allen, Andre Iguodala, Furkan Korkmaz

As part of a new series at HoopsHype, we’re breaking down three interesting topics we’ve seen happening around the NBA over this past week. Of course, the name of this column is derived from basketball’s three-second violation rule. But the goal of this exercise is to observe a few subjects and then explain the key to why it’s happening and what makes it interesting.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Antetokounmpo, Allen Lead Bucks Past Short-handed 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 118-109. Bobby Portis added 19 points for the NBA champions, who played a day after celebrating the franchise’s first title in 50 years with a trip to visit President Joe Biden at the White House. Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for the 76ers, who played without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid for the second straight game. Embiid was one of four 76ers out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen serving as bright spot in gloomy start

The Milwaukee Bucks are now two games below .500 with a 4-6 record on the season after a tough loss to the Washington Wizards last night. The defending champions have had a rough start to the season as injuries continue to pile up and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis has sidelined Khris Middleton. Obviously, a troublesome start such as this leaves little room for bright spots, but the newly acquired Grayson Allen is proving to be an exception. The 26-year-old has had no trouble adjusting to playing in his new environment after being traded to Milwaukee in the offseason, and this could be just the beginning.
NBA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Waiver Wire: Bucks' Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen top targets

Welcome back. We have good news, bad news, good news and bad news, in that order. The good news is there are tons of very attractive options on the waiver wire this week. The bad news is that many of them are listed here because their teammates suffered injuries or illness. The other good news is most of those injuries and/or illnesses should be short term. But the bad news is that means many of this week's top adds have a limited shelf life.
NBA
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Jon Horst has struck gold once again with Grayson Allen

It should be common knowledge by now that Jon Horst, the general manager of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, is among the best in the business. Horst has proven to have an eye for talent over the years, bringing in players such as Jrue Holiday, P.J. Tucker, and Bobby Portis, who were all essential in last season’s title run. The former Executive of the Year has also negotiated deals with his star players in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Horst has shown that he will always take an aggressive approach when it comes to improving this roster, which is exactly what he did when he called up the Memphis Grizzlies this past offseason to talk about a deal for Grayson Allen.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Toni Kukoc Reveals He Cut His Wedding Party Short To Watch Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls Against Phoenix Suns In 1993 NBA Finals: “The Night We Were Getting Married, I Said, ‘We Guys Can Party Till 3 O’Clock.'"

Toni Kukoc is widely considered one of the most important European players in NBA history. While the league has had superstars from Europe like Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Vlade Divac, Kukoc was one of the first to make the jump from Europe and find success in the NBA. Kukoc...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O’Neal, And Barkley

NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
arcamax.com

Warriors' Steve Kerr responds to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: 'This is America'

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers get brutal Damian Lillard news ahead of game vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard will miss his first game of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers star is dealing with abdominal pain. As Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl shared, Lillard has lower abdominal tendinopathy. While no other details were provided regarding his treatment and recovery, it is worth noting that it’s an injury he has been dealing since his Tokyo Olympics stint.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA

