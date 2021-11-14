The factors driving 'Striketober'

Since the inception of the entertainment industry, war has always made for an interesting subject matter. Over the years, there have been countless films that depict the brutality of war. Although every major war has found its way to Hollywood, there’s something special about films set during the Napoleonic Wars. This name applies to a series of conflicts that involving France, led by Napoleon I, and other areas of Europe. Although it’s been more than 200 years since the Napoleonic Wars, many of these movies have proven to have a timeless quality that allows them to continue to be popular today. Keep reading to see the 10 best Napoleonic War movies of all time.

