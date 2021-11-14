ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The factors driving 'Striketober'

krwg.org
 6 days ago

We'd like to take a few minutes now to tell you about one of our much-loved colleagues who left us all too soon, Petra Mayer. She died suddenly yesterday from an apparent pulmonary embolism. She was 46 years old. Petra's title was books editor on the Arts and Culture Desk. And...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
waitsburgtimes.com

Movie Review:

This week I went to Walla Walla to see Wes Anderson's new movie The French Dispatch. The film was entertaining and one of Anderson's best. In each production, he brings back members from his eccentric troupe of actors, this time including Bill Murray, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton and Edward Norton. He also surprises us with some new faces, Benicio Del Toro and Timothee Chalamet. There is also an army of extras, with many cameos from Hollywood.
WALLA WALLA, WA
krwg.org

Nikole Hannah-Jones explores 'A New Origin Story' in '1619 Project' book

In 2019, when The New York Times first published its special magazine issue of “The 1619 Project” — it was a sensation. Created to illuminate the arrival of the first Black people brought to the British colonies for the purposes of enslavement, the issue tells a story of how Black Americans were instrumental in creating what we know as the United States.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
krwg.org

Las Cruces Writers Group and a Holiday BookNanza - "Writers Helping Writers"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with author and volunteer member of the Las Cruces Writers Group, Charmayne Samuelson, about their new theme “Writers Helping Writers” inspired by local author, George Pintar. The group consists of volunteer writers and authors and has been in existence off and on for over 27 years with a focus on topics of publishing, marketing, book signings, writing, and editing. Currently they have 30 active members and welcome new members for a nominal annual fee. Information at lascruceswritersgroup.org; & Facebook. A book signing “Holiday BookNanza” will be held Saturday, December 11th, from 2-5 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble Booksellers, hosted by the Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM. Ten local authors will be available with autographed books: Bob Worthington; Judy Cicero; Rosemary Matos; Charmayne Samuelson; Mark William Davis; Susan Finlay; Tanya D. Dawson; George Pintar; Mary Armstrong; Susan Elaine Pfeiffer.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Jonathan Coulton
Person
Linda Holmes
krwg.org

Ray Suarez, Going for Broke podcast

This week, we have well-known broadcast journalist Ray Suarez joining us to share more about his new podcast. He is the host of "Going for Broke with Ray Suarez" which is a new podcast from The Nation and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project on poverty in America. Ray Suarez is also the host of World Affairs from KQED and public radio stations around the country.
CELEBRITIES
College Heights Herald

OPINION: 5 of the best movies on Netflix right now

As the semester comes to a close and workload from classes becomes ever more heavy, here are a couple movie recommendations for the best films on Netflix to wind down with. Bo Burnham really made his magnum opus here with this captivating movie that only came out a few months ago. This is a movie completely made by Bo, meaning he wrote, directed, filmed and edited the entire project.
MOVIES
krwg.org

'Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time' remains faithful to the author's spirit

This is FRESH AIR. A new IFC documentary called "Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time" will open in theaters and begin streaming on demand this Friday. It's co-directed by Robert Weide and Don Argott and produced and written by Weide, who began work on it almost 40 years ago. Our TV critic David Bianculli says it was worth the wait.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Conventions#Npr#Striketober#The Arts And Culture Desk
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Napoleonic War Movies of All-Time

Since the inception of the entertainment industry, war has always made for an interesting subject matter. Over the years, there have been countless films that depict the brutality of war. Although every major war has found its way to Hollywood, there’s something special about films set during the Napoleonic Wars. This name applies to a series of conflicts that involving France, led by Napoleon I, and other areas of Europe. Although it’s been more than 200 years since the Napoleonic Wars, many of these movies have proven to have a timeless quality that allows them to continue to be popular today. Keep reading to see the 10 best Napoleonic War movies of all time.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time’: Film Review

As befits a documentary about an unconventional thinker, Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time takes an unconventional approach. It serves the expected functions of a typical artist documentary, combining interviews with the subject, interviews with experts, and archival documents and footage into a solid summary of his life, his work and his legacy. But threaded through the narrative is one about the making of the documentary itself — an impish approach that, though it doesn’t always pay off, feels like a creative swing in the spirit of Vonnegut himself. The story of the film begins in 1982, when filmmaker Robert Weide, then...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ for Free on Peacock

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez are back in character as Burton “Gus” Guster and Shawn Spencer in “Psych 3: This is Gus,” which premiered exclusively on Peacock November 18. In the “sequel to the sequel,” Gus and his pregnant fiancée Selena (Jazmyn Simon) are planning to tie the knot before the birth of “Baby Gus.” In preparation for the shotgun wedding, “Groomzilla” Gus and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Variety

‘Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time’ Review: A Portrait of the Fabled Writer Who Turned Darkness Into Play

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” is two documentaries in one. It’s a film about the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, and on that score it covers most of the bases and captures what it was that made Vonnegut the quintessential pop-philosopher novelist of his era — the quips and catchphrases and sci-fi curlicues, the whimsically upbeat cynicism of his chain-smoking Mark-Twain-of-the-counterculture image, the way that, in “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969), he took his experiences as a witness to the bombing of Dresden in World War II and turned them into a mythology of war that caught the despair and bitter insanity...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy