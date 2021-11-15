ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Assassins’ Off Broadway Review: Presidents Aren’t the Only Targets Now

By Robert Hofler
 6 days ago
It’s the musical that gets scarier. Classic Stage Company’s new revival elevates “Assassins” to the top tier of Stephen Sondheim’s many musicals. John Doyle directs the production that opened Sunday at the Off Broadway venue, where he’s retiring as its artistic longtime director. Doyle made his name in New York theater...

Assassins Takes Aim at the Here and Now

There is scarcely a moment in the Classic Stage Company’s understated production of Assassins when you aren’t thinking about last year. The show isn’t a flawless revival, but it’s so perfectly suited to the moment that quibbles about anemic staging and singing can wait. When the news broadcast images of the insurrection on January 6, the whole world glimpsed America’s ugly fairground heart, the way even her riots smell of funnel cake and the arcade. Assassins saw that truth more than 30 years ago. I couldn’t decide if seeing it post–January 6 was soothing, since it implies that all this mayhem will comfortably be read as history someday, or stunningly bleak. I lean bleak. Early on, someone sings, “Every now and then a madman’s bound to come along / Doesn’t stop the story — story’s pretty strong.” Quick, ask yourself: Do you believe that?
