Accidents

Astroworld Festival stampede: 9-year-old victim dies, family says, bringing death toll to 10

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
HOUSTON — Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy placed in a medically induced coma after being trampled in the Nov. 5 crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, has died.

Family members confirmed the child’s death to KTRK late Sunday.

Family members earlier confirmed to KTRK that Ezra attended the high-octane concert at NRG Park with his father, Treston Blount. At one point he even rode on his father’s shoulders in order to stay above the surging crowd. As the scene became more chaotic, however, Ezra’s father lost consciousness and fell, causing the child to fall and be trampled in the crowd, the TV station reported.

Ezra’s family filed suit on Nov. 8 against Scoremore Management, Live Nation Entertainment, Travis Scott, Cactus Jack Records and others, alleging negligence.

Blount’s passing brings the death toll linked to the fatal crowd surge to 10.

The dead, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, hailed from Texas, Illinois and Washington and included high schoolers, an aspiring Border Patrol agent and a computer science student.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior studying computer programming, died Wednesday, five days after some 50,000 people rushed the festival’s main stage as event founder Travis Scott performed.

Family members told KTRK the day before her death that doctors said Shahani, who suffered multiple heart attacks and was placed on a ventilator, had shown no signs of brain activity since being injured.

Harris County authorities confirmed Nov. 8 that the following eight people died either in the stampede or shortly thereafter:

  • Axel Acosta, 21, of Washington
  • Danish Baig, 27, of Houston
  • Madison Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas
  • John Hilgert, 14, of Houston
  • Jacob Jurinke, 20, of Illinois
  • Franco Patiño, 21, of Illinois
  • Rodolfo Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas
  • Brianna Rodriguez, 16, of Houston

Astroworld aftermath Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) (Robert Bumsted/AP)

