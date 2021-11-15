ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONGC sells January-loading Russian Sokol crude at 22-mth high premium -sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude for loading in January at the highest premium in 22 months on robust demand in Asia, trade sources said on Monday.

The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold at a premium of about $7.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest premium since trades registered in January 2020 SOK-DUB, according to the sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.

