NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team couldn't hold off Merrimack, falling to the Warriors by a score of 5-3 on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lawler Rink. After Merrimack (3-8-1, 3-4-1) took an early 1-0 lead, Holy Cross (1-10-0, 0-7-0) rallied back in the second to take a 2-1 lead. The Warriors regained the lead quickly in a high-scoring second period, and while the Crusaders cut within a goal, 4-3, midway through the third, Merrimack sealed the win with an empty-netter.

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO