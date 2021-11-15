ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-ONGC sells January-loading Russian Sokol crude at 22-mth high premium -sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude for loading in January at the highest premium in 22 months on robust demand in Asia, trade sources said on Monday.

The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold at a premium of about $7.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest premium since trades registered in January 2020 SOK-DUB, according to the sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.

The buyer for the cargo loading on Jan. 8-14 was not immediately known.

ONGC last sold Sokol cargoes for December loading at $5.30-$5.90 a barrel.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Swiss Watch Exports Have Skyrocketed to the Highest Monthly Level in 7 Years

It’s no secret that the watch market has been booming, and now there’s even more proof. In the wake of two multimillion-dollar Geneva watch auctions held by Christie’s and Sotheby’s, respectively, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS) has announced that exports of luxury timepieces are continuing on an upward trajectory. In the month of October, exports totaled an eye-popping CHF 2.1 billion (approximately $2.26 billion at current exchange), which is the highest monthly figure in seven years. For context, that’s an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year, as well as a 4.8 percent jump from October 2019. According to the FHS, the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mth#Crude#Eikon#Russian#Ongc Videsh
Reuters

Russian ESPO crude premiums slump to 2-month low - sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian ESPO crude, a staple grade for top importer China, slumped by about $2 a barrel after hitting their highest in nearly two years earlier this week, trade sources said on Thursday. Russian producer Surgutneftegaz sold three January-loading at premiums of between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Oil stocks power Europe's STOXX 600 to record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * BBVA drags down Spanish benchmark index (Adds analyst’s comment, updates prices) Nov 15 (Reuters) - European shares hit another record peak on Monday as Royal Dutch Shell led...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Russia
b975.com

Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies. Brent crude was up by 90 cents or 1.1% at $83.64 a barrel, after dropping nearly 2%...
TRAFFIC
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Sweet crude grades from the U.S. Gulf Coast have seen increased interest from Asian buyers in recent weeks, as many refiners in the world’s largest oil-importing region are purchasing more of the sweeter crude varieties, energy analytics firm Vortexa says. Asian refiners are looking for more crude of the sweeter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel retailers urged to cut petrol price by 6p a litre

Record fuel prices should be slashed to reflect a drop in wholesale costs, a motoring services firm has claimed.The RAC called on retailers to “play fair with drivers” by reducing the price of a litre of petrol by 6p.Average pump prices for petrol have risen by 3p per litre since the start of the month, reaching 147.27p despite a recent reduction in wholesale costs.The failure to pass on savings is costing drivers around an extra £3.50 every time they fill up a typical 55-litre family petrol car.Diesel costs an average of 150.66p per litre, which the RAC believes should come...
TRAFFIC
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 26-billion-cubic-foot weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 26 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 12. IHS Markit had forecast an increase of 24 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.644 trillion cubic feet, down 310 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 81 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded up by 13.4 cents, or 2.8%, at $4.95 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.961 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy