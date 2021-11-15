ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul Spurns Tyron Woodley Rematch: "He Had His Chance"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, says he will not fight Tryon Woodley in a rematch of their August bout. The news comes despite Woodley following through on getting an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo on his finger. Paul had told the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Related
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

MMA fans disgusted by ‘horrific’ inter-gender fight

MMA fans were left disgusted after a female fighter was battered by a male opponent during an inter-gender fight in Poland. One viewer described the scene as ‘horrific’ as the ref was forced to stop the bout. Ula Siekacz is an arm wrestler and fitness instructor who regularly shows off...
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

Logan Paul slaps heckler after Mike Tyson question

Logan Paul got physical with a heckler while clubbing with friends on Wednesday night. The YouTuber and boxer was standing outside celeb hotspot Nightingale in West Hollywood, when a group of fans began questioning him about a potential fight with Mike Tyson. After Paul refused to engage or answer questions,...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Canelo Alvarez net worth: How much did Canelo make to fight Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez is gearing up to fight Caleb Plant on Saturday and will look to add to his already growing bank account. But how much is the Mexican boxer actually worth?. According to Celebrity Net Worth Alvarez is worth about $140 million. The outlet also reports, that on October 17, 2018, Canelo Alvarez signed a 5-year $365 million fight contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion company and DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UFC legend Junior dos Santos on Mike Tyson: ‘He owes me $50,000!’

Junior dos Santos once had the opportunity to make $100,000 at UFC 160 in his fight against Mark Hunt. That is until Mike Tyson stepped in and had $50,000 taken from him. Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos scored a very impressive spinning hook kick KO over Mark Hunt. Hunt is known for his legendary chin and heavyweights are not known for their flexibility in pulling off such moves.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
SPORTbible

Logan Paul Says He Would 'Beat Up' Mike Tyson

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Logan Paul genuinely believes he'd stand a chance against boxing royalty Mike Tyson if the two were to ever square off inside the ring. But not just that, he reckons he'd somehow "beat him up" too. There have been whispers that Iron Mike and...
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Continues To Send Shots At Zayn Malik

Jake Paul has been known to be extraordinarily petty in the media, and he doesn't care who he offends in the process. This was certainly true just last week as Paul inserted himself in the situation between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid. The former One Direction star pled no contest over a case in which he was accused of pushing Yolanda Hadid into a dresser. Since that time, he and Gigi Hadid have decided to take a break, and the singer is currently going through anger management courses.
CELEBRITIES
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
worldboxingnews.net

Canelo reveals the lesson he learned from Floyd Mayweather defeat

Canelo Alvarez has revealed what he learned from a 2013 loss to Floyd Mayweather – never to experience that feeling in the future. The Mexican superstar is yet to taste defeat in those eight years since Mayweather carded a hotly-debated majority decision. It wasn’t the majority card that was the...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE

