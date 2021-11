It wasn’t supposed to happen like this. The Columbus Blue Jackets were supposed to be bad. The reigning President’s Trophy winners, the Colorado Avalanche, were once again supposed to be one of the best teams in the league. Even after a 4-4-1 start and a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Wednesday, the Avs should have been expected to win on Saturday in the rematch in Columbus. Starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper returned in net. Key forwards Mikko Rantenen and Andre Burakovsky returned from injury. The Blue Jackets would be without the resurgent Patrik Laine. In his place was a patchwork first line consisting of two rookies (Cole Sillinger and Yegor Chinakhov) and one veteran (Jakub Voracek).

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO