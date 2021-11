ATLANTIC – Ray Paullin is a proponent for supporting local causes, and his latest project is to run as a Scrooge candidate. The contest is held as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Scrooge candidates, including Paullin, who works at Atlantic Bottling, Tom Cappel, who works at Deter Motor Company and is the Atlantic Fire Chief, and Kelli Anstey, from the Atlantic Fareway, collect monetary and food donations during November. Points are given for each donation, and the person with the most points is named “Scrooge.” The title comes from a character in the story “A Christmas Carol,” who in the end discovers the true meaning of the holiday.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO