Berrettini's ATP Finals campaign under doubt after injury retirement

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Tennis - ATP Tour Finals - Turin, Italy - November 14, 2021 Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts after sustaining an injury and retiring from his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Matteo Berrettini broke down in tears after an abdominal injury forced him to retire from his opening ATP Finals match against Alexander Zverev, casting doubt over his participation for the rest of the season-ending tournament.

Olympic champion Zverev was awarded a win after Berrettini pulled out injured early in the second set, with the German leading 7-6(7) 1-0 on Sunday.

Berrettini was sidelined for two months due to an abdominal injury he suffered at the Australian Open in February.

The 25-year-old was unsure if the injury which forced him to retire on Sunday was a recurrence of the same problem.

"It is mentally really tough for me because I used to have an injury close to the same area, so it is tough to play," Berrettini, making his second appearance at the ATP Finals, said after the match.

"Also, I don't know what it is. I have to figure out what it is and then if it is nothing really big, maybe I can play.

"Tomorrow (Monday) with my team and the doctor I will do some checks and I hope it won't be something that won't let me play the next two matches."

The world number seven, who was playing in front of a home crowd in Turin, said it was "the worst day" of his career.

"It is just really tough to face. I really wanted to enjoy every second ... The worst thing that could have happened, happened," he said.

If Berrettini is not fit enough to continue in the tournament, Jannik Sinner would replace him as the first alternate.

AFP

'Zero' pressure as Medvedev wins ATP Finals opener, Berrettini in tears

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin but said he had felt "zero pressure". "I had zero break points to save, so in a way I was never under pressure," said US Open champion Medvedev who fired 15 aces in the match.
firstsportz.com

“This is the worst feeling I think he will ever have in his career” Alexander Zverev speaks on Matteo Berrettini’s injury withdrawal at the ATP Finals 2021

During the ongoing ATP Finals 2021 in Turin, an unfortunate injury played spoilsport during the match between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini. While Zverev has been a former champion at the Year-End Championships, Berrettini was making his debut at the tournament and had a debut to forget. Matteo faced problems...
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev wins, as Matteo Berrettini retires

Competing at the ATP Finals for the second time, Matteo Berrettini could not complete his opening round-robin match in front of the home fans in Turin. The Italian retired against a former champion Alexander Zverev while trailing 7-6, 1-0, feeling pain in his abdomen in the second set's second game and becoming the first player who retired at this event since 1998!
firstsportz.com

2021 ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner replaces Matteo Berrettini; to face Hubert Hurkacz in the upcoming match

Abdominal injury has forced Matteo Berrettini to retire from the 2021 ATP Finals. The left oblique injury that he sustained during his first group stage match with Alexander Zverev, has rendered him unable to continue. The injury was in the same spot as a previous abdominal injury that he went through earlier this year. After retiring from his match with Zverev, a clearly emotional Berrettini said “the worst thing that could have happened, happened.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
firstsportz.com

Jannik Sinner to replace Berrettini?; Warms up with Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals

Earlier today, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic was seen hitting the practice courts with Italian Jannik Sinner. In the ongoing 2021 ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner was listed as the first alternate. However, with Matteo Berrettini out of the picture, the younger Italian has a chance of making a main draw appearance at the prestigious year-end championships.
newyorktennismagazine.com

Berrettini Forced to Withdraw From ATP Finals

Matteo Berrettini is out of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy after the Italian suffered an oblique injury during his opening round-robin match against Alexander Zverev on Monday. “My finals end here, I am destroyed, I never thought I would have to give up the most important tennis event ever...
Reuters

Italian Berrettini to miss Davis Cup due to injury

ROME, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian Matteo Berrettini said on Friday that he will not compete at the Davis Cup Finals starting this month due to injury and described his withdrawal as "painful and disappointing." The 25-year-old was forced to pull out of the ATP Finals with an abdominal injury...
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
neworleanssun.com

ATP Finals: Djokovic to start campaign against Ruud; Medvedev to take on debutant Hurkacz

Turin [Italy], November 12 (ANI): The groups for the 2021 ATP Finals was revealed on Thursday night at the tournament draw ceremony in Turin. The 52nd (47th in doubles) staging of the tour's prestigious season-ending championships is set to begin on Monday. The ATP Finals pit the top eight singles players and doubles teams against each other in a round-robin format.
Reuters

Tsitsipas vows to step it up after defeat in ATP Finals opener

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a straight-sets defeat in his opening match at the ATP Finals but the world number four promised to turn things around and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot at the season-ending tournament. Tsitsipas, who won the tournament in 2019, got...
AFP

Muguruza beats Kontaveit to become Spain's first WTA Finals champion

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to become the first Spaniard to win the elite season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles, capped a 2021 campaign that saw her return to the highest level with titles in Dubai and Chicago after three years outside of the top 10. The 28-year-old is projected to end the year at number three in the world. "I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the 'maestra', like how we say in Spanish," she said.
whbl.com

Tennis-Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals with elbow injury

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to an elbow injury, organisers announced on Wednesday with the Greek having lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas, who won the event in 2019, lost 6-4 6-4 to the Russian in his Green Group match on Monday...
The Independent

Cameron Norrie handed ATP Finals chance after Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws

Cameron Norrie will make his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals on Wednesday after Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew through injury.British number one Norrie travelled to the prestigious tournament as second alternate after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the eight-man event but, with Jannik Sinner already replacing fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, he has been given an unexpected chance.Norrie, the first British singles player to appear at the tournament since Andy Murray won the title five years ago, will take on Norway’s Casper Ruud on Wednesday evening before meeting Novak Djokovic on Friday.To stand a chance of qualifying he would need to...
Reuters

