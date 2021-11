HENDERSON, Tenn. – Freed-Hardeman men's basketball team (2-2) fell 78-75 to Faulkner (3-1) on Saturday to close out their Christian College Classic. The game started slow, but the Eagles were able to an early 7-0 lead over the Lions. FHU was able to get on the board a little over five minutes into the contest thanks to a successful three-point shot from Kortland Martin. He single-handedly put the Lions on an 11-3 run to give them their first lead of the contest, and they were able to take a 42-36 lead into the break after the senior scored 19 first-half points.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO