Dane County, WI

Plans for Dane County’s second green cemetery move forward

By Site staff
 6 days ago

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Middleton man is working to help the environment and save people money by developing Dane County’s second green cemetery.

Wisconsin Foundation Founder Terrence Wall said that he began looking into alternative burial options after his father died. What he learned has him wanting to undo recent history.

“I think it’s disgusting,” he said of embalming. “I think it’s a horrible process and I think I want a more natural burial just like they do in the old west and throughout the world,” Wall said.

He now wants to build an alternative to granite tombstones and concrete graves, one that favors the environment.

Wall has plans to develop 20 acres of land near Governor Nelson Park in Waunakee to supplement the limited number of cemeteries in Dane County which he said are either already full or filling up.

The natural burial preserve will only allow the use of cloth, wood and headstones will need to be flat to the ground though developers anticipate many will choose trees and other plants as markers.

Wall said the cemetery will have an open air public park shelter as well as both walking and biking paths.

“I think this is the wave of the future,” he said. “I think it’ll be what every cemetery will be going forward within the next decade.”

The first step in the zoning process for the project is already complete, now developers have to lay out a specific site plan for city approval.

The first plots are expected to become available as early as the summer making the site only the second of its kind in Wisconsin.

The other natural burial site is the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability outside of Verona .

RELATED: Where the Grass is Greener: A look into how green burials, home funerals and end-of-life doulas could unearth a broader conversation about how we could better approach death and dying

