Decorah, Iowa-The Eagles competed in the Luther College Open Saturday in Decorah, Iowa. Several wrestlers had strong showings at the open. Nathan Rankin took down the No. 1 ranked NCAA III wrestler, Nathan Friddle from Coe College, 7-6. Rankin advanced to the title match where lost to NCAA I University of Iowa wrestler Jesse Ybarra. At 141, Jacob Dado took down the No. 2 ranked NCAA III wrestler en route to placing fourth. At 184, Daniel Benoit placed eighth. In the silver division, Gabriel Brandenburg placed second in the 133 weight class. At 165, Johnathon Ward placed eighth in the sliver division.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO