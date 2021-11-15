Chargers: Quarterback grades as Kirk Cousins outduels Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have started the season off strong, with a record of 5-3 to build off of. A look at the record would leave many to believe the team is on a path to the playoffs, but the tape always tells the true story of whether or not a team is a contender or pretender. The Chargers have a mixed bag between every single position group, as not a single group has had a perfect outing in terms of performance and cohesion. With that in mind, it’s difficult to give a grade to a position group such as the offensive line with players like Corey Linsley and Storm Norton competing in the same group or to properly grade Quarterback Justin Herbert with six excellent games along with two abysmal games.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO