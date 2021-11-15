Wrong-way driver dies in NC head-on crash, other driver faces DWI charge, troopers say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another was arrested for driving while impaired after a head-on crash in Jamestown early Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
At 5:34 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on U.S. 29 northbound near River Road in Guilford County.Infrastructure bill calls for tech in cars to help eliminate drunk driving
De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, of Thomasville, was heading south in the northbound lane of U.S. 29 in a Kia Optima, troopers said.
Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro, was going north on U.S. 29 in a Toyota Avalon.
Welch then hit Pratt head-on, troopers say. Welch died on the scene.
Pratt suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was not taken to a hospital.Man charged with DWI after deadly collision with NC transit bus
Troopers arrested Pratt during their investigation on a charge of driving while impaired.
All northbound lanes of U.S. 29 were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.
Troopers cleared the scene just after 9 a.m.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 0