Chargers' Justin Herbert: Held in check by Vikings

Football Night in America Begins at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET SNF Kickoff. “Sunday Night 7” Free-to-Play Game Features Weekly $100,000 Jackpot. STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 17, 2021 – 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host this season’s NFL rookie rushing leader Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of teams making an AFC playoff push on this week’s edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on NBC, Peacock and Universo. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022 on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.
