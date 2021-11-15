Chargers' Justin Herbert: Held in check by Vikings

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 10 of 2021. Justin Herbert on the progress he's made the last two seasons. "That's something that we've talked about in the quarterback room. It is always about getting better and improving, but at the same time you need to look back and see how far you've come. In two short years, I feel like I've gotten much better as a quarterback, but there's still so much room to improve. That's one of those things that [Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane Day and I talk about all the time. We actually get to talk about it quite a bit."

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO