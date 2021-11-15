Lions' Godwin Igwebuike: Makes most of opportunity

Reynolds could realistically finish the season as the Lions' top wideout, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. Detroit's ill-fated offseason plan to lean on Tyrell Williams (concussion) and Breshad Perriman as its starting receivers has gone about as poorly as possible. While the 5-foot-8 Kalif Raymond has flashed a couple of times this year as the de-facto No. 1 wide receiver in their stead, it's fair to wonder how many other teams would even consider Raymond for a key offensive role -- especially since this is the first time in six years he's reached 10 receptions in a season. While Reynolds is no worldbeater himself, his lanky frame and decent speed are reminiscent of former Lions wideout Marvin Jones, and he presumably has an established rapport with quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) after spending four years with him in Los Angeles from 2017 to 2020. While Reynolds' team debut Sunday against Cleveland may not go well with temporary backup Tim Boyle under center, it is not a stretch to think that Reynolds could make a name for himself down the stretch once Goff is back in action.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO