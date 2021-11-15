ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' Godwin Igwebuike: Makes most of opportunity

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Igwebuike rushed the ball twice for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh. Igwebuike was elevated up...

www.cbssports.com

detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions reportedly make decision on Jared Goff

For those of you who have been banging the drum for the Detroit Lions to play any quarterback other than Jared Goff, it looks like you are going to get your wish. According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Goff is not practicing for the Lions today at it looks like Tim Boyle will start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Browns make roster moves ahead of game against Lions

The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves ahead of their Sunday game against the Detroit Lions. On Saturday, the Browns waived running back John Kelly. Kelly was signed to the active roster after placing Kareem Hunt on the injured reserve. He played 15 snaps on specials teams against the Bengals and the next day was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
detroitlions.com

Reynolds ready to make his Lions debut Sunday in Cleveland

The Detroit Lions are hoping newly claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds can give their passing game a boost Sunday in Cleveland. The Lions claimed Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee last Wednesday. He wasn't up to speed enough to play Sunday in Pittsburgh with only two practice days under his belt, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week Reynolds will be up Sunday and play against the Browns in Cleveland.
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions’ midseason superlatives: Who has been the most disappointing player?

Entering the 2021 offseason, expectations for the Detroit Lions were low. Really low. But as the offseason wore on, expectations for certain players grew. Some players were expected to hold down leadership roles. Others saw their hype grow as reports based on reports from the staff, media, or after a promising preseason.
NFL
Person
Jermar Jefferson
chatsports.com

Lions make slight alteration to their protected practice squad players in Week 10

The Detroit Lions had fallen into a routine with their protected practice squad players. For most of the season, they have protected the same four players:. This week, the Lions continued to protect Santoso, Montez, and Hector, but Elliott was signed to the active roster Tuesday morning, leaving Detroit with an available option to protect a new player. The new player the Lions chose to protect was:
NFL
927thevan.com

Lions make final preparations before facing Steelers Sunday

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The 0-and-8 Detroit Lions return from their bye week to take on the 5-and-3 Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday. Running back Jamaal Williams did not practice yesterday due to a thigh injury. Tackle Taylor Decker was a full participant in drills for the second straight...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have designated third-round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve, as well as CB Corey Ballentine. Detroit also re-signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. Melifonwu, 22, is the brother of former second-round S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse....
NFL
Detroit News

Lions notes: WR Reynolds relishes opportunity to be top option

Allen Park — Josh Reynolds isn't sure whether the Detroit Lions made an offer this spring, when the wide receiver was a free agent. And he isn't certain whether two days of practice will be enough time for him to get acclimated with his new surroundings and play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make key roster moves following Detroit Lions tie

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant roster moves on Monday following the team’s tie against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. “We have placed Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 List,” the Steelers’ Twitter account announced on Monday. ” We also signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad and released NT Isaiah Mack from the practice squad.”
NFL
AllLions

Igwebuike, Harris Reportedly Don't Understand NFL Overtime Rules

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers fought to a 16-16 tie at Heinz Field. Interestingly, two players in the game did not understand why the game ended when the clock struck 0:00 after playing the overtime period. Following the game, a writer for the Post-Gazette took to social media to...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Washington Continues To Make Most Of ‘Gold Opportunity’

James Washington has endured an up-and-down career with the Steelers thus far. Heading into the 2021 season, rumors broke that Washington had requested a trade. While those rumors never seemed to come to fruition, Washington’s playing time hasn’t been what he’d like. He’s seemed to have stayed a true professional throughout the process, though, as he’s stayed ready when his number’s been called upon.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Josh Reynolds: Golden opportunity in Detroit

Reynolds could realistically finish the season as the Lions' top wideout, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. Detroit's ill-fated offseason plan to lean on Tyrell Williams (concussion) and Breshad Perriman as its starting receivers has gone about as poorly as possible. While the 5-foot-8 Kalif Raymond has flashed a couple of times this year as the de-facto No. 1 wide receiver in their stead, it's fair to wonder how many other teams would even consider Raymond for a key offensive role -- especially since this is the first time in six years he's reached 10 receptions in a season. While Reynolds is no worldbeater himself, his lanky frame and decent speed are reminiscent of former Lions wideout Marvin Jones, and he presumably has an established rapport with quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) after spending four years with him in Los Angeles from 2017 to 2020. While Reynolds' team debut Sunday against Cleveland may not go well with temporary backup Tim Boyle under center, it is not a stretch to think that Reynolds could make a name for himself down the stretch once Goff is back in action.
NFL
FanSided

Former Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel making position switch

Jeff Driskel started three games under center for the Lions a couple years ago, and now he’s changing positions with the Houston Texans. Jeff Driskel has made the rounds since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up that year after he was waived, then stuck around there long enough to playing in nine games (starting five) for the Bengals in 2018.
NFL

