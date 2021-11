Auburn quarterback Bo Nix made a name for himself by executing on some fairly spectacular plays this season, whether it be scrambles for touchdowns a Houdini-like escapes from sacks. That same improvisation, though, cost the Tigers an important Saturday game against Texas A&M. Nix took a snap early in the fourth quarter from Auburn’s own 35-yard line. Quick pressure caused the veteran signal caller to roll to his left as Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy closed in. It initially looked as if Peevy caught up to Nix and swatted the ball from his hands and forced a fumble but, upon further replay, it appears as if Nix simply dropped the ball right before Peevy got a hand on him.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO