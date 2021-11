Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the continuing evening concert series Wednesday evenings this month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The weekly concerts through Nov. 17 are hosted by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department. They showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustical musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours.

