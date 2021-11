Christian McCaffrey is back. On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers activated the all-world running back from his latest stint on the team's injured reserve list, the team announced. This puts him in line to return Sunday against the New England Patriots, and that would add an explosive weapon back to an offensive-needy offense that is also not sure Sam Darnold will be available. While Darnold cleared concussion protocol Saturday, it's still undetermined if he'll be active in Week 9, especially considering he's also nursing a shoulder injury.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO