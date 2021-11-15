ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Main Event Announced For Night Two Of Wrestle Kingdom 16

By Kellie Haulotte
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW confirmed Sunday night the main event for Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 16. Will Ospreay will now challenge either Shingo Takagi or Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Night One will see Takagi defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Okada. Below is NJPW’s full announcement:....

